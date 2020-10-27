â€˜Little Miriam Defensor Santiagoâ€™: Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo explains link to late solon

KOREAN WAVE
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 27, 2020 - 2:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — Narciso Santiago, husband of the late Senator Miriam Defensor Santiago, expressed his gratitude to Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo.

On Senator Miriam's Facebook page, Narciso shared a quote card from Rabiya in the question and answer segment of the pageant.

 

To the newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2020, congratulations! Me and my Family would like to give you our...

Posted by Sen. Miriam Defensor Santiago on Sunday, October 25, 2020

 

"To the newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2020, congratulations! Me and my Family would like to give you our heartful gratitude and appreciation for your kind and wonderful comment on my wife, Miriam," Narciso said.

"We hope that you would be successful in attaining all your goals in life. Just in case you will be needing help, please don’t hesitate to contact me and I’ll be more than happy to help you. Thank you," he added.

It can be recalled that Rabiya mentioned the late solon when was asked at the pageant’s final Q&A: “If you can create a new paper currency with the image of any Filipino on it, dead or alive, who would it be and why?”

Rabiya answered: "For those who don't know, she was an Ilongga. But what I admired about her is that she used her knowledge, her voice to serve the country. And I want to be somebody like her. Somebody who puts her heart, her passion into action. And after all, she is the best president that we never had.” 

In an interview with Heyadamg YouTube channel after the pageant, Rabiya explained why she chose Miriam.

“Because I’m a fan na talaga nu’ng senator na ‘yon and naalala ko dati, when I was in high school, lagi nila akong tinatawag na little Miriam Defensor-Santiago because I would join debate and ‘pag nagsalita daw ako ‘yung power parang sa kanya,” the 23-year-old licensed physical therapist explained.

According to Rabiya, she saved up to be able to buy the late senator’s books and also went to Miriam’s speaking engagements in Iloilo whenever she had the chance.

“Ganun po ako ka-fanatic,” Rabiya assured fans, proving that her answer was instinctive, as opposed to allegations that she was given the question beforehand.

One week before the coronation night, she saw Miriam’s life story on GMA.

“My mind went blank and wala nang nasa isip ko kundi Miriam Defensor-Santiago.”

