KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Angel Locsin wins Best Actress anew
Angel Locsin receives her new Best Actress award via a virtual ceremony.
Guillermo Mendoza Memorial Scholarship Foundation, screenshot
Angel Locsin wins Best Actress anew
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 19, 2020 - 10:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin won the TV Actress of the Year award at the recently concluded annual Guillermo Mendoza Memorial Scholarship Foundation Box Office Entertainment Awards. 

Angel won the TV Actress of the Year for Primetime Drama for her performance in the now defunct ABS-CBN teleserye "The General's Daughter." 

 

 

The action series' cast also won the Best Acting Ensemble in a Drama Series award. 

In her Instagram account, Angel congratulated the series' cast and thanked the Guillermo Awards.   

"A happy family gives happy results right, team TGD? Congratulations team #TGD! miss you guys," Angel wrote. 

"Thank you Sir @montie08 & @dreamscapeph Thank you #GuillermoAwards2020," she added. 

The win was, however, bittersweet for Angel as she feared that it might be the last she would get after ABS-CBN failed to renew its franchise.

"Hindi ko po alam kung ito ang huling pagkakataon para makakamit ako ng Best Actress award sa primetime sa ABS-CBN kaya espesyal (ito)," Angel said in her acceptance speech.

Prior to this, she was also recognized at the Tatler Asia‘s fifth annual list recognizing young leaders who are shaping Asia’s future with their respective initiatives in society.

 

 

She was acknowledged for her philanthropic work such as in donating $300,000 to “scholarships for the less fortunate.”

Angel was also recognized for “supporting the economic and political rights of indigenous people” and “working to end violence against women and children,” according to the leading Asian society magazine. 

Angel has won countless awards. She won as Best Actress for the movie "One More Try" from FAMAS and Film Academy of the Philippines Luna Awards; for "Maalaala Mo Kaya: Kotse-Kotsehan" at Edukcircle Awards and Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas Golden Dove Awards; and for "The General's Daughter" at PMPC Star Awards for Television, among many others.

She was also nominated for Best Actress at the 2009 International Emmy Award for the ABS-CBN TV series "Lobo."

RELATED: 'Real-life Darna': Director lauds Angel Locsin for saving stuntman's life

ANGEL LOCSIN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kathryn Bernardo reveals marriage deal with Daniel Padilla
By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo echoed her boyfriend Daniel Padilla's sentiment to marry before turning 30.
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
WATCH: Teejay Marquez bares true identity of guy in video scandal
By Ratziel San Juan | 8 hours ago
While personally unaffected, Teejay lamented how he has lost some projects over his alleged scandals circulating.
Entertainment
fbfb
Rambo Nunez defends Maja Salvador over backlash for new TV5 show
By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
Rambo Nunez, boyfriend of actress Maja Salvador, is proud of his girlfriend and showed his support for her on social med...
Entertainment
fbfb
Who's ready for another lockdown? 'Pinoy Big Brother' holds first online audition
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Popular reality show "Pinoy Big Brother" (PBB) announced that they are now accepting applicants for the new season this ...
Entertainment
fbfb
Judy Ann Santos shares ‘new normal’ parenting tips for healthy, happy kids
By Euden Valdez | 10 hours ago
But despite the tough situation we’re all in, mom Judy Ann makes sure that her kids, especially her youngest Luna, grow...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
An HBO GO series for thrill-seeking fans
By Ricky Lo | 17 minutes ago
Airing exclusively on HBO GO since Oct. 5 is the network’s original 30-episode series Miss S, with two episodes every...
Entertainment
fbfb
Lily James & Kristin Scott Thomas face off in Netflix’s Rebecca
By Nathalie Tomada | 17 minutes ago
British stars Lily James and Kristin Scott Thomas will face off in the new psychological thriller Rebecca.
Entertainment
fbfb
First Yaya: Sanya’s 1st title role
By Jerry Donato | 17 minutes ago
Sanya Lopez has been tapped to play the title role of the upcoming Kapuso original drama First Yaya.
Entertainment
fbfb
Philippines' top influencers to gather for virtual fan meet
2 hours ago
The fest is a free event where audiences will be entertained by their online idols as well as learn a thing or two about...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
WATCH: Teejay Marquez on how he keeps his abs toned during pandemic
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
Teejay advised healthy eating complemented by regular exercise rather than expecting fast results by depriving one's self...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with