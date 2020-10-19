Angel Locsin wins Best Actress anew

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin won the TV Actress of the Year award at the recently concluded annual Guillermo Mendoza Memorial Scholarship Foundation Box Office Entertainment Awards.

Angel won the TV Actress of the Year for Primetime Drama for her performance in the now defunct ABS-CBN teleserye "The General's Daughter."

The action series' cast also won the Best Acting Ensemble in a Drama Series award.

In her Instagram account, Angel congratulated the series' cast and thanked the Guillermo Awards.

"A happy family gives happy results right, team TGD? Congratulations team #TGD! miss you guys," Angel wrote.

"Thank you Sir @montie08 & @dreamscapeph Thank you #GuillermoAwards2020," she added.

The win was, however, bittersweet for Angel as she feared that it might be the last she would get after ABS-CBN failed to renew its franchise.

"Hindi ko po alam kung ito ang huling pagkakataon para makakamit ako ng Best Actress award sa primetime sa ABS-CBN kaya espesyal (ito)," Angel said in her acceptance speech.

Prior to this, she was also recognized at the Tatler Asia‘s fifth annual list recognizing young leaders who are shaping Asia’s future with their respective initiatives in society.

She was acknowledged for her philanthropic work such as in donating $300,000 to “scholarships for the less fortunate.”

Angel was also recognized for “supporting the economic and political rights of indigenous people” and “working to end violence against women and children,” according to the leading Asian society magazine.

Angel has won countless awards. She won as Best Actress for the movie "One More Try" from FAMAS and Film Academy of the Philippines Luna Awards; for "Maalaala Mo Kaya: Kotse-Kotsehan" at Edukcircle Awards and Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas Golden Dove Awards; and for "The General's Daughter" at PMPC Star Awards for Television, among many others.

She was also nominated for Best Actress at the 2009 International Emmy Award for the ABS-CBN TV series "Lobo."

