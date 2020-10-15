Tony takes on the challenging genre of horror

MANILA, Philippines — Acting in projects with elements of terror and the supernatural is not new to Tony Labrusca. His character Carlo in ML confronts a retired colonel (with Alzheimer’s Disease), who tortures the former, while his Gabriel in Hindi Tayo Pwede lingers in the world of living to learn the art of letting go. His Robin in U-Turn, Star Cinema’s first-ever film, in the new normal to be shown digitally on Oct. 30, is placed in an environment where terror and the unknown meet.

“I enjoyed it and I always wanted to do horror like this,” said Tony of his latest big-screen assignment in a recent virtual press conference. “I’m happy that I (became) part of the team.”

Tony, along with Kim Chiu (as online journalist Donna) and JM de Guzman (Kevin), did take on the physically and emotionally draining genre of horror. Their characters perhaps will serve as “point persons” of cineastes to get into the film narrative, marked with fear and shock in knowing the wicked unknown.

“It was tiring,” shared Tony, “and since it was horror, yun na rin ang ginamit ko sa eksena (given its genre, I also capitalized on it and used it in every scene.).” The actor seemed to organically react to the given milieu and plight where his Robin and Kim’s Donna were thrown into. His role was subject to intense running away from the unknown in sparing himself from imminent danger. “Hopefully, it has been translated (on the screen),” said Tony. “The set was creepy and it helped that we shot during nighttime. You would feel the (eerie) ambiance, na may nakakatakot na nangyayari sa paligid mo.” This will give one an idea of how Tony sustained his energy to remain true to his character’s reality on set.

Does he get scared easily?

“Di masyado (Not so much),” answered Tony. “(But) when it comes to ghosts, I really get scared. I used to be the type of person who liked to do ghost-hunting. When I heard of spooky places, I would bring my friends there. I would watch horror movies and true-to-life scariest places (content) alone then.”

This predilection only stopped when he had a close encounter with the supernatural two years ago. “Dahil lagi ko (itong) hinahanap, i-ni-entertain (Since I looked for it and entertained the thought of it), something (eerie) happened to my group when we went on a vacation in Cebu (one) Holy Week... To make (a long) story short, it reached to a point (when my companions) prayed and one advised me not to turn back kung ayaw kong may makita akong (supernatural entity).” That experience made Tony realize that “there are things we can’t explain” whether they are ghostly manifestations or something else.

Photo from Star Cinema Tony (rightmost) with (from left) U-Turn director Derick Cabrido and co-stars JM de Guzman and Kim Chiu

As the film title suggests, the “incidents” will happen in a U-turn spot on the road that will shake up the characters’ life. It is also a take-off point to discern if these events are real or reel.

“The last taping day was the toughest,” recalled Tony. “Prior to that, (work) was continuous. So medyo bumitaw na ako sa character ko at sa mga pangyayari (sa buhay niya). It was easy before (because) you got the right rhythm. Nung last day, sige kailangan talagang galingan… kailangan mag-mukha kang natatakot sa mga eksena (You needed to give your all to play the part).”

Tony’s lock-in experience in U-Turn prepared him for a similar working approach in Bagong Umaga, a Kapamilya Channel TV series.

“Mas matagal yung lock-in,” said Tony, who, at that time of the group interview, along with cast members were in their Day 13. “It’s difficult (but) you’ll get used to it. (Part of it is you) feel homesick, kahit uwing-uwi ka na, yun nga bawal talaga.” The advantage of being locked-in for work is remaining close to the truth of one’s character. The actor can handle emotionally-charged scenes, said Tony.

Directed by Derick Cabrido, the film also stars Cris Villanueva, Jojit Lorenzo, Simon Ibarra, Mercedes Cabral, Almira Muhlach, Alex Medina, Martin del Rosario, Cris Villonco, Miel Espinosa, Jerry Ohara, Sky Quizon and Via Antonio.

(U-Turn will be available for streaming via KTX.ph and iWant TFC app and website or for pay-per-view via Cignal and SKY Cable for P150.)