KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
'Ang baho ng ugali mo': Sarah's rants vs sister Pia Wurtzbach go viral
Sarah and Pia Wurtzbach
Pia Wurtzbach via Instagram
'Ang baho ng ugali mo': Sarah's rants vs sister Pia Wurtzbach go viral
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 12, 2020 - 7:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sarah Wurtzbach, sister of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, took a swipe against the beauty queen, claiming that Pia has a bad attitude.

In her now private Instagram account, Sarah posted her rants against Pia.
 

Screenshots of some of Sarah's Instagram story posts about sister Pia.
Sarah Wurtzbach via Instagram

 

"Ang baho ng ugali mo. Dami mong kuda pero sorry wala. Tapos mangdadamay ng ibang tao na wala naman sa usapan. Magsama kayo ni mama @piawurtzbach," Sarah wrote.

"Nagiisa mong kapatid ayaw mong supportahan tapos mangdadamay ka palagi ng ibang tao na wala naman sa usapan. Kung alam lang ng tao kung gaano kabaho ugali nyo ni mama. di porket nananahimik ako ako yung masama. Ako pa kailangan lagi magpakumbaba eh ako na nga yung naabuso. T*ng*** nyo @piawurtzbach," she added.

It’s not clear, however, why Sarah is ranting against her sister. In her another IG stories, Sarah said she wanted Pia to apologize to her for hurting her feelings.

“Magapologise na you hurt my feelings due to the statements you made when you were NOT SOBER, hindi mo magawa? Aangkas ka sa galit ko? Where's the understanding on your part? So I have to shut down my sadness and anger? Then you ignore me for days? What kind of treatment is that @piawurtzbach," she wrote.

Screenshots of some of Sarah's Instagram story posts about sister Pia.
Sarah Wurtzbach via Instagram

 

Sarah also admitted that she’s asking for financial support from Pia.

"I'm broke kasi I have a normal job. With 2 kids. Tapos kapag bibigyan mo ako ng pera hihirit ka ng 'grabe noon sweldo ko ng isang buwan to noh. Tapos ngayon barya na lang' Bit** andun pa rin ako. Nasa isang buwang sweldo pa rin ako kaya ako humingi ng tulong. Ang insensitive mo sa ganyan kasi 'you made it' na @piawurtzbach," Sarah wrote.

"Ang lagi kong hinihingi sa tao ay TIME AND COMPANY. BONDING. KUNG MUKHANG PERA AKO EDI SANA NON PA ANG YAMAN KO NA. @piawurtzbach," she added.

 

Screenshots of some of Sarah's Instagram story posts about sister Pia.
Sarah Wurtzbach via Instagram

 

She also said that she’s always there for her sister even when Pia and boyfriend Jeremy Jauncey fought.

"Iiyak iyak ka sakin dahil nagayaw [away] kayo ni Jeremy tapos dadamayan kita ng isang oras kasi inaaway mo yung tao, kahit na alam kong ang babaw ng dahilan mo sige lang go I'm here for you sis ill give advice pa, pero kapag ako wala. Ano yun? One way system? @piawurtzbach," Sarah said. 

It can be recalled that in a 2017 tribute for Sarah during a Downy event, Pia even called Sarah her "lucky charm" who urged her to join Binibining Pilipinas for the third time, which eventually led her to win Miss Universe.

"I was in the UK with her, I was lounging on her couch, and then I just couldn't stop talking about Miss Universe. And then she tells me, 'Pia, I'm tired of this, I'm tired of hearing about Miss Universe, just go, just do it'... and she was more sure than me that I would make it. And Sarah's never watched me compete in a pageant, the only time she actually did was during Miss Universe – maybe she is my lucky charm – I never actually got to publicly thank her," Pia said in her tribute.

Pia has not replied to Sarah's rants as of press time.

RELATED: 'Ghost' remark haunts Miss Colombia: 'People don't ever understand what I said'

PIA WURTZBACH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Drawing from personal experience can be painful
By Ricky Lo | 20 hours ago
Airing tonight after Encantadia on the GMA Telebabad Block is High-Rise Lovers, which is the third of the four-part I Can...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Kitakits mga Kapamilya sa Channel 11!': Stars celebrate ABS-CBN's free TV comeback
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Kapamilya celebrities are excited after learning that ABS-CBN shows will be showing on free TV again following the announcement...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
'Sana... ako na lang ulit': Bea Alonzo wants 'more chances' with John Lloyd Cruz
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Bea said she wouldn't say "no" in a project with John Lloyd.
Entertainment
fbfb
The baby next time
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
For sure, being good friends before getting married is a big factor in the lives of Megan Young and Mikael Daez.
Entertainment
fbfb
LIST: ABS-CBN shows to return to free TV via rebranded Zoe TV
5 days ago
ABS-CBN earlier said that some of its shows will air on the newly rebranded A2Z channel 11 through its agreement with Zoe...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Exclusive
How 'proud Filipina' Cathy Ang landed on Netflix film
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 hours ago
The production team was over the moon about Cathy’s voice after her single-take scratch recording of the movie’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
Janine Berdin dispels boob job rumors: 'Yung nose ko lang po'
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Vice was shocked upon learning that the enhancement was done just less than a month ago. He assured Janine that the nose will...
Entertainment
fbfb
Pastors Quiboloy, Villanueva clash over ABS-CBN shows with LGBTQ on Zoe TV
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
During the October 9 telecast of Quiboloy's show "Give Us This Day" on Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI),...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Never again': Bea Alonzo says 'no' to Gerald Anderson, 'yes' to dating
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
In her latest question and answer (Q&A) vlog on her YouTube channel, Bea answered her fans' questions, including her relationship...
Entertainment
fbfb
I miss going to Mass in church every Sunday
By Pat-P Daza | 20 hours ago
If there’s one thing I truly miss from the days before the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, it’s going to Mass every...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with