'Ang baho ng ugali mo': Sarah's rants vs sister Pia Wurtzbach go viral

MANILA, Philippines — Sarah Wurtzbach, sister of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, took a swipe against the beauty queen, claiming that Pia has a bad attitude.

In her now private Instagram account, Sarah posted her rants against Pia.



Sarah Wurtzbach via Instagram Screenshots of some of Sarah's Instagram story posts about sister Pia.

"Ang baho ng ugali mo. Dami mong kuda pero sorry wala. Tapos mangdadamay ng ibang tao na wala naman sa usapan. Magsama kayo ni mama @piawurtzbach," Sarah wrote.

"Nagiisa mong kapatid ayaw mong supportahan tapos mangdadamay ka palagi ng ibang tao na wala naman sa usapan. Kung alam lang ng tao kung gaano kabaho ugali nyo ni mama. di porket nananahimik ako ako yung masama. Ako pa kailangan lagi magpakumbaba eh ako na nga yung naabuso. T*ng*** nyo @piawurtzbach," she added.

It’s not clear, however, why Sarah is ranting against her sister. In her another IG stories, Sarah said she wanted Pia to apologize to her for hurting her feelings.

“Magapologise na you hurt my feelings due to the statements you made when you were NOT SOBER, hindi mo magawa? Aangkas ka sa galit ko? Where's the understanding on your part? So I have to shut down my sadness and anger? Then you ignore me for days? What kind of treatment is that @piawurtzbach," she wrote.

Sarah Wurtzbach via Instagram Screenshots of some of Sarah's Instagram story posts about sister Pia.

Sarah also admitted that she’s asking for financial support from Pia.

"I'm broke kasi I have a normal job. With 2 kids. Tapos kapag bibigyan mo ako ng pera hihirit ka ng 'grabe noon sweldo ko ng isang buwan to noh. Tapos ngayon barya na lang' Bit** andun pa rin ako. Nasa isang buwang sweldo pa rin ako kaya ako humingi ng tulong. Ang insensitive mo sa ganyan kasi 'you made it' na @piawurtzbach," Sarah wrote.

"Ang lagi kong hinihingi sa tao ay TIME AND COMPANY. BONDING. KUNG MUKHANG PERA AKO EDI SANA NON PA ANG YAMAN KO NA. @piawurtzbach," she added.

Sarah Wurtzbach via Instagram Screenshots of some of Sarah's Instagram story posts about sister Pia.

She also said that she’s always there for her sister even when Pia and boyfriend Jeremy Jauncey fought.

"Iiyak iyak ka sakin dahil nagayaw [away] kayo ni Jeremy tapos dadamayan kita ng isang oras kasi inaaway mo yung tao, kahit na alam kong ang babaw ng dahilan mo sige lang go I'm here for you sis ill give advice pa, pero kapag ako wala. Ano yun? One way system? @piawurtzbach," Sarah said.

It can be recalled that in a 2017 tribute for Sarah during a Downy event, Pia even called Sarah her "lucky charm" who urged her to join Binibining Pilipinas for the third time, which eventually led her to win Miss Universe.

"I was in the UK with her, I was lounging on her couch, and then I just couldn't stop talking about Miss Universe. And then she tells me, 'Pia, I'm tired of this, I'm tired of hearing about Miss Universe, just go, just do it'... and she was more sure than me that I would make it. And Sarah's never watched me compete in a pageant, the only time she actually did was during Miss Universe – maybe she is my lucky charm – I never actually got to publicly thank her," Pia said in her tribute.

Pia has not replied to Sarah's rants as of press time.

