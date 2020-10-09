KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
This Thai BL character is Teejay Marquez's 'inspo' for 'Ben X Jim'
Ben (Teejay Marquez) in a scene from "Ben X Jim"
Regal Entertainment Inc. via YouTube, screengrab
This Thai BL character is Teejay Marquez's 'inspo' for 'Ben X Jim'
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - October 9, 2020 - 1:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Teejay Marquez, who stars in the upcoming boys’ love (BL) series “Ben X Jim,” did some research on the trending genre while getting to know his character.

Part of his preparation for undertaking the lead role of Ben meant binge-watching familiar Thai BL titles, Teejay told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview.

 

 

These include “2gether: The Series” and “Dark Blue Kiss.”

“Nanood agad ako ng mga Thai BL series and ‘yun tumingin ako ng mga styles, inspiration. Nakatulong naman siya t’saka may binigay sa’kin na eksaktong papanoorin ko ‘yung director (Easy Ferrer) namin para magkaroon ako ng inspiration sa character ko kaya the whole time na naghihintay ako ng shooting, nanonood lang ako ng Thai series,” he said.

Teejay revealed that “Kao” (played by New Thitipoom) from “Dark Blue Kiss” was his peg for Ben.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What do you see in my eyes?

A post shared by New Thitipoom (@newwiee) on

 

“Siya ‘yung pinanood ko the whole time para sa character ko. Pero naglagay pa rin ako ng sarili kong flavor in the end kasi siyempre ayaw ko naman na gayahin na gayahin. So may iba rin silang makikita pero may pagkagano'n.”

Apart from Thai programs, the 27-year-old has also been watching local BL series like "Gameboys" and "Hello Stranger."

He, however, admitted that he didn't watch these intently, in order to avoid drawing comparisons with other Filipino BL stars.

"Ben X Jim" will premiere on October 15 on Regal Entertainment’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

It is the first digital series produced by the filmmaking and entertainment firm during the lockdown.

BOYS LOVE REGAL ENTERTAINMENT REGAL ENTERTAINMENT INC TEEJAY MARQUEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Daniel will marry before he’s 30
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
‘I want to have a beach wedding,’ says Daniel Padilla who turned 25 last April 26. ‘Ayoko nang masyadong...
Entertainment
fbfb
Big Harry Styles fan Bela Padilla confirms relationship with Harry Styles lookalike
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Omg may hawig po siya kay Harry!!!! Wahhh cute nyo po omg!!!!!!" added singer Janine Berdin.
Entertainment
fbfb
Single mom no more: Daughter announces Bettinna Carlos' engagement
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
According to Bettinna, apart from Mikki's honesty, what she loves about her fiance is that he embraces her and her...
Entertainment
fbfb
From anime to Beyoncé: Janine Berdin's transformation gets mixed reactions
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapamilya singer Janine Berdin surprised her fans with her new look as her photos became viral in different social...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Kitakits mga Kapamilya sa Channel 11!': Stars celebrate ABS-CBN's free TV comeback
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya celebrities are excited after learning that ABS-CBN shows will be showing on free TV again following the announcement...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Exclusive
'Sana... ako na lang ulit': Bea Alonzo wants 'more chances' with John Lloyd Cruz
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 minutes ago
Bea said she wouldn't say "no" in a project with John Lloyd.
Entertainment
fbfb
Kim Chiu breaks ‘Bawal Lumabas’ rules as she goes live on ‘It’s Showtime’ on Zoe TV
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu showed her excitement for ABS-CBN’s free TV comeback tomorrow, Saturday on A2Z channel ...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Yung mga kilig ko doon totoo': Teejay Marquez on working with Jerome Ponce in 'Ben X Jim'
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
But the feelings on-set weren’t pretend, Teejay confessed.
Entertainment
fbfb
'Mahal ko at mahal ako': KZ Tandingan, TJ Monterde 'just married'
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
There are two less lonely people in the world after singer couple KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde revealed their marriage through...
Entertainment
fbfb
Paolo shows versatility again in The Promise
By Jerry Donato | 13 hours ago
“Well, yes,” replied Paolo Contis when asked if his recent Kapuso drama anthology I Can See You: The Promise was...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with