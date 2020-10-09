This Thai BL character is Teejay Marquez's 'inspo' for 'Ben X Jim'

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Teejay Marquez, who stars in the upcoming boys’ love (BL) series “Ben X Jim,” did some research on the trending genre while getting to know his character.

Part of his preparation for undertaking the lead role of Ben meant binge-watching familiar Thai BL titles, Teejay told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview.

These include “2gether: The Series” and “Dark Blue Kiss.”

“Nanood agad ako ng mga Thai BL series and ‘yun tumingin ako ng mga styles, inspiration. Nakatulong naman siya t’saka may binigay sa’kin na eksaktong papanoorin ko ‘yung director (Easy Ferrer) namin para magkaroon ako ng inspiration sa character ko kaya the whole time na naghihintay ako ng shooting, nanonood lang ako ng Thai series,” he said.

Teejay revealed that “Kao” (played by New Thitipoom) from “Dark Blue Kiss” was his peg for Ben.

“Siya ‘yung pinanood ko the whole time para sa character ko. Pero naglagay pa rin ako ng sarili kong flavor in the end kasi siyempre ayaw ko naman na gayahin na gayahin. So may iba rin silang makikita pero may pagkagano'n.”

Apart from Thai programs, the 27-year-old has also been watching local BL series like "Gameboys" and "Hello Stranger."

He, however, admitted that he didn't watch these intently, in order to avoid drawing comparisons with other Filipino BL stars.

"Ben X Jim" will premiere on October 15 on Regal Entertainment’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

It is the first digital series produced by the filmmaking and entertainment firm during the lockdown.