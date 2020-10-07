Rebel Wilson goes from 'Fat Amy' to 'Fit Amy'

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actress Rebel Wilson showed off her body transformation and encouraged the public to now call her “Fit Amy.”

In her Instagram account, the "Pitch Perfect" star showed off the progress of her weight loss goals.

"Just call me: Fit Amy," she said in the caption.

The actress earlier declared that 2020 will be her "Year of Health" as she shared her fitness journey in her social media accounts.

Last August, the actress thanked all her fans for the love she gets.

“Thanks for all the love so far on my 'Year of Health' journey," she wrote.

As seen in her Instagram posts, included in her fitness regimen are workouts such as early morning sprints, boxing, and running up and down the Sydney Opera House staircase for 25 to 30 times.

She admitted, however, that she still had some cheat days.

Rebel was known for her role as Fat Amy in the blockbuster trilogy “Pitch Perfect.” She also starred in the movies “Cats,” "Isn't It Romantic" and "Jojo Rabbit."

