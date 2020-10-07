KOREAN WAVE
Rebel Wilson goes from 'Fat Amy' to 'Fit Amy'
Rebel Wilson at the Oscars 2020 red carpet last February; the actress in Monaco last week.
AFP/Amy Sussman; Saskia Lawaks via Rebel Wilson's Instagram
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 7, 2020 - 10:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actress Rebel Wilson showed off her body transformation and encouraged the public to now call her “Fit Amy.” 

Just call me: Fit Amy

"Just call me: Fit Amy," she said in the caption.

The actress earlier declared that 2020 will be her "Year of Health" as she shared her fitness journey in her social media accounts.

Last August, the actress thanked all her fans for the love she gets.

“Thanks for all the love so far on my 'Year of Health' journey," she wrote.

 

 

Rebel was known for her role as Fat Amy in the blockbuster trilogy “Pitch Perfect.” She also starred in the movies “Cats,” "Isn't It Romantic" and "Jojo Rabbit."

RELATED: Adele finally reveals secret behind amazing transformation

