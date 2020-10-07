Rebel Wilson goes from 'Fat Amy' to 'Fit Amy'

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actress Rebel Wilson showed off her body transformation and encouraged the public to now call her “Fit Amy.”
In her Instagram account, the "Pitch Perfect" star showed off the progress of her weight loss goals.
"Just call me: Fit Amy," she said in the caption.
The actress earlier declared that 2020 will be her "Year of Health" as she shared her fitness journey in her social media accounts.
Last August, the actress thanked all her fans for the love she gets.
“Thanks for all the love so far on my 'Year of Health' journey," she wrote.
Thanks for all the love so far on my “Year of Health” journey - when I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself “hmmmm...better not” and had a bottle of water instead x 8kg’s to go until I hit my goal - hopefully I can do it by the end of the year x
As seen in her Instagram posts, included in her fitness regimen are workouts such as early morning sprints, boxing, and running up and down the Sydney Opera House staircase for 25 to 30 times.
Happy Sunday everyone! Gearing up for a great week ahead ????x this week was super busy but I got up super early 3 times (6am ????) and went on a hike...even did a couple of 100m sprints to get the heart rate even higher (although my ‘sprint’ is probably someone else’s ‘slow jog’ ????) but I felt proud of myself and now only 3kg’s away from my goal weight! Rebs x
She admitted, however, that she still had some cheat days.
Rebel was known for her role as Fat Amy in the blockbuster trilogy “Pitch Perfect.” She also starred in the movies “Cats,” "Isn't It Romantic" and "Jojo Rabbit."
RELATED: Adele finally reveals secret behind amazing transformation
- Latest
- Trending