Jodi Sta. Maria is dating Raymart Santiago

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya stars Jodi Sta. Maria and Raymart Santiago are officially dating.

In a report by talent manager and PEP columnist Noel Ferrer, Raymart admitted to his close friends that he and Jodi are playing sweet music together.

The veteran entertainment columnist posted a photo of Jodi and Raymart in a private place in Alabang hugging each other.

“WE ARE HAPPY THAT YOU ARE HAPPY!!!” Noel wrote, tagging both celebrities.

"GOD BLESS YOU BOTH!!!” he added.

Jodi's last boyfriend was Jolo Revilla, whom she broke up with in 2018. She was married to Sen. Panfilo Lacson's son, Pampi, but they split in 2011 after five years of being together. They have a son named Thirdy.

Meanwhile, Raymart's last relationship was with a non-showbiz girl. He also had a failed marriage with Claudine Barretto and has two kids named Sabina and Santino.