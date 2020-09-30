Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla clarify misconception about 'The House Arrest of Us'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya couple Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo clarified that their latest Star Cinema digital movie series “The House Arrest of Us” is not a sequel to their blockbuster movie “The Hows of Us.”

According to an ABS-CBN News report, Kathryn and Daniel, popularly known together as KathNiel, said the digital series is a family series.

“It’s not a sequel. Basically hindi siya connected sa ‘Hows of Us.' It’s a family series, nandun din 'yung romance. Halo-halo siya pero it’s not related kay George at kay Primo’ (their characters from ‘The Hows of Us’),” they said.

In the same interview, Kathryn and Daniel also shared how they are shooting during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Iba siya sa nakasanayan namin. Naka-lock in lahat 'yung set-up tapos limited lang talaga 'yung mga pumapasok, at lahat fina-follow 'yung safety protocols. Nakakapanibago pero lahat naman nagko-comply,” Kathryn said.

“Kakaiba 'yung experience na nandito kami sa village, parang nasa bubble lang din kami. Walang pwedeng lumabas o pumasok. Kami kami lang ang nandito, astig din siya,” Daniel added.

KathNiel are joined by Gardo Verzosa, Ruffa Gutierrez, Dennis Padilla, Herbert Bautista, Arlene Muhlach, Anthonny Jennings, Alora Sasam, Riva Quenery and Hyubs Azarcon in the series directed by Richard Arellano.

“The House Arrest of Us” can be viewed via KTX, where viewers will be able to watch all 13 episodes beginning October 24 for only P499. It can also be viewed via iWant-TFC, where, for the same price of P499, all 13 parts of the series can be streamed over and over again starting October 25, a day after it airs on KTX.

