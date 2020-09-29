Empress Schuck shocked by wedding proposal at daughter's birthday party

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Empress Schuck got engaged during the celebration of her daughter’s fifth birthday.

In her Instagram account, Empress posted photos of the birthday celebration including the proposal of her longtime partner Vino Guingona.

“And so this day has become even more special.. Its not just Athalia’s birthday anymore but also a new celebration of God’s intention,” Empress wrote.

“Thank you @vinoguingona for doing it on her birthday and in this special home witnessed by my whole family. Wouldn’t have it any other way. Thank you to my siblings for helping vino arrange this, to my parents’ blessing, to @niceprintphoto kahit nasabihan lang few minutes before. Thank you for being there since my baby shower. You still captured this moment beautifully."

Empress also said that the new chapter of their lives is on the right path with God on their side.

“A new chapter begins for me.. And I know by walking with God together, we are on the right path.. The goal of our relationship is to honor him and do things what’s right in his eyes and that’s what we’re going to do real soon…” she said.

It was 2016 when she and Vino welcomed their daughter Athalia.

“Happy Birthday my baby girl Athalia!!! I’m so happy that you appreciate this! I know I’ve been telling you no party, no decorations, no gifts. I’m sorry but I just really wanted to surprise you and your reaction is so priceless! It’s all worth it,” Empress greeted her daughter.