Alice Dixson explains controversial marijuana farm tour
Scene from Alice Dixson's deleted teaser for a vlog about her tour of a cannabis farm in the US.
Alice Dixson via Instagram, screenshot
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 24, 2020 - 2:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Alice Dixson explained that her viral photo in a cannabis farm was taken in the United States and not in the Philippines.

In her Instagram account, Alice posted a video of her playing with her dog. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Marijuana vlog. While Cannabis is illegal in the Philippines it is legal in 11 US states where all my footage was shot in August 2019. My YouTube channel’s premise has always been about sharing information relevant to inspire health and happy living. And while I in no means advocate the use of marijuana recreationally, I do share information related to its medicinal use objectively without bias. God Bless the Philippines and all those who effort to enhance the lives of others especially during this pandemic. Stay strong & take care. - - - Introducing Nido ?? He is the 1st & biggest dog I’ve ever met na part wolf ???? Yes wolf! At 1st takot ako ???? sa laki nya but this is what happened... His job, to guard this beautiful sun kissed mountain farm and keep his masters & workers safe.

A post shared by Alice Dixson (@alicedixson) on

 

"2 weeks ago I posted a photo teaser to promote my upcoming Medical Marijuana vlog," Alice said. 

“While Cannabis is illegal in the Philippines it is legal in 11 US states where all my footage was shot in August 2019," she said. 

She also explained that her YouTube channel is all about sharing information relevant to inspire healthy living. 

“My YouTube channel’s premise has always been about sharing information relevant to inspire health and happy living," she said. 

“And while I in no means advocate the use of marijuana recreationally, I do share information related to its medicinal use objectively without bias. God Bless the Philippines and all those who effort to enhance the lives of others especially during this pandemic. Stay strong & take care,” she added. 

Alice deleted her post showing her in the cannabis farm after getting flak from social media users. Some internet users suggested that the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) might go after her.

"This photo was taken on a cannabis farm. Yes marijuana! I look like a deer in the headlights... Hundreds of plants sooo tall, all different sativa & indica strains; some maybe 9-10 feet tall," she captioned the deleted post. 

RELATED: Alice Dixson finally reveals truth behind Robinsons Galleria 'taong ahas' story

