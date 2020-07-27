Alice Dixson finally reveals truth behind Robinsons Galleria 'taong ahas' story

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Alice Dixson finally revealed the story behind the "taong ahas" urban legend that plagued the fitting rooms of Robinsons Galleria, a mall in Ortigas Center, Quezon City.

In her latest vlog on her YouTube channel, Alice said the urban legend was not true at all.

"Nothing really happened. Nothing really happened in the way the urban legend or the myth dictates. Kunwari, hindi naman ako nahulog sa trap door. Hindi naman ako tumakbo sa corridor palabas papunta sa hotel," the actress narrated.

"Hindi din naman ako nabayaran ng 850 million, at hindi rin nangyari iyong na-cut iyong pagsasalita ko sa isang TV show when I was trying to explain myself. Those things are all not true," she added.

It can be recalled that the urban legend came after a movie shoot in the mall in the 1980s.

"They directed me to the bathroom sa labas ng department store on the fourth floor para magpalit ng damit. Natatandaan ko nga may nag-uusyoso sa labas, and for some reason while I was inside the bathroom, I said, 'Tuklaw, tuklaw'," Alice said.

"Now, I don't really know kung bakit ko iyon ginawa. Siguro kasi, I was just being funny? I was trying to get a laugh sa mga kasamahan ko? I was being young and silly."

Since then, the incident started an urban legend that a "taong ahas," who was allegedly the twin brother of Robina Gokongwei, the daughter of mall owner John Gokongwei, was in the mall.

"One day, or one morning my secretary told me na tumawag ang isang Robinsons representative. Gusto akong kausapin. Siguro they wanted to ask me if I made these comments and accusations. But I dismissed it and went on with my business," Alice said.

"In my defense, even before kahit ngayon 'pag mayroong hindi totoong rumor, naniniwala akong hindi ko kailangang patulan. That's one of my reasons why hindi ako nagkomento roon. In fact, nakalimutan ko all about it until recently," she added.

Alice said that a close friend advised her to finally put an end to the urband legend, which is why she spoke up.

"One of my close family friends, mayroon kaming usapan that after a certain point that I will reveal my story. So this is the time I want to set things straight."

