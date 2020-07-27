COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
Scene from "Shake Rattle & Roll XV AHAS," included in Alice Dixson's Jul. 20, 2020 preview of her YouTube vlog.
Regal Entertainment Inc. via YouTube, Screen grab
Alice Dixson finally reveals truth behind Robinsons Galleria 'taong ahas' story
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 27, 2020 - 8:06am

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Alice Dixson finally revealed the story behind the "taong ahas" urban legend that plagued the fitting rooms of Robinsons Galleria, a mall in Ortigas Center, Quezon City.

In her latest vlog on her YouTube channel, Alice said the urban legend was not true at all. 

"Nothing really happened. Nothing really happened in the way the urban legend or the myth dictates. Kunwari, hindi naman ako nahulog sa trap door. Hindi naman ako tumakbo sa corridor palabas papunta sa hotel," the actress narrated.

"Hindi din naman ako nabayaran ng 850 million, at hindi rin nangyari iyong na-cut iyong pagsasalita ko sa isang TV show when I was trying to explain myself. Those things are all not true," she added. 

It can be recalled that the urban legend came after a movie shoot in the mall in the 1980s. 

"They directed me to the bathroom sa labas ng department store on the fourth floor para magpalit ng damit. Natatandaan ko nga may nag-uusyoso sa labas, and for some reason while I was inside the bathroom, I said, 'Tuklaw, tuklaw'," Alice said. 

"Now, I don't really know kung bakit ko iyon ginawa. Siguro kasi, I was just being funny? I was trying to get a laugh sa mga kasamahan ko? I was being young and silly."

Since then, the incident started an urban legend that a "taong ahas," who was allegedly the twin brother of Robina Gokongwei, the daughter of mall owner John Gokongwei, was in the mall. 

"One day, or one morning my secretary told me na tumawag ang isang Robinsons representative. Gusto akong kausapin. Siguro they wanted to ask me if I made these comments and accusations. But I dismissed it and went on with my business," Alice said. 

"In my defense, even before kahit ngayon 'pag mayroong hindi totoong rumor, naniniwala akong hindi ko kailangang patulan. That's one of my reasons why hindi ako nagkomento roon. In fact, nakalimutan ko all about it until recently," she added.

Alice said that a close friend advised her to finally put an end to the urband legend, which is why she spoke up. 

"One of my close family friends, mayroon kaming usapan that after a certain point that I will reveal my story. So this is the time I want to set things straight."

RELATED: Alice Dixson to tell all about her Robinsons Galleria 'taong ahas' story

ACTRESS ALICE DIXSON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Any kind of news is still important in the ‘new normal’
By Nathalie Tomada | 9 hours ago
”.GMA News TV rose to the challenge of the times by conceptualizing an entirely new magazine show as a how-to for the...
Entertainment
fbfb
A new kind of love for entertainment
By Jerry Donato | 9 hours ago
The musical initiative between Resorts World Manila and Full House Theater Company simply asks everyone to be ready for a...
Entertainment
fbfb
Into the inner world with the Dalai Lama
By Baby A. Gil | 9 hours ago
These words come under the title One of my Favorite Prayers.
Entertainment
fbfb
An amazing story about the Rosary
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Let’s take a brief pause from showbiz goings-on and look at other stories that lift the spirit and enrich our soul...
Entertainment
fbfb
‘1979 in 2020’
By Joey de Leon | 1 day ago
JULY 30 ngayong Taon ng mga Daga, Sa Thursday na nga ang birthday ng Eat Bulaga!
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 day ago
Watch out for a ‘more mature’ Terrence Romeo
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
If there’s one thing that San Miguel point guard Terrence Romeo has learned during the four-month lockdown, it’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
'Darnas' Angel Locsin, Jane de Leon in good terms despite ABS-CBN remarks
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
It's only good vibes between "Darna" actresses Angel Locsin and Jane de Leon.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Video of Amber Heard's sister shows actress 'beat' her, Depp trial hears
By Sylvain Peuchmaurd | 1 day ago
Johnny Depp's legal team played an anonymous tipster's video at his libel trial Friday aimed at proving ex-wife Amber Heard...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 days ago
The beauty of ‘family’ in The Umbrella Academy
By Nathalie Tomada | 2 days ago
When The Umbrella Academy premieres its Season 2 on Netflix on July 31, viewers will find the story’s protagonists —...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 days ago
Anita Linda’s Premiere movies during the ‘40s
By From the collection of DANNY DOLOR | 2 days ago
Although Anita Linda’s career peaked at Premiere Productions during the ‘50s, she was already a star in the ‘40s....
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with