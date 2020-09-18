KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Thailand's upcoming 'Meteor Garden' remake starring BrightWin polarizes
From left: Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin
GMMTV via Twitter, screen grab
Thailand's upcoming 'Meteor Garden' remake starring BrightWin polarizes
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - September 18, 2020 - 7:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — Thailand will now have their own version of the hit Taiwanese drama "Meteor Garden." 

"2Gether: The Series" stars Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin will be playing the role of Thyme (Dao Ming Si’s counterpart) and Kavin, respectively.

GMMTV, which will produce the remake, said that BrightWin will star alongside actress Tu Tontawan Tantivejakul, and actors Nani Hirunkit Changkham and Dew Jirawat Sutivanisak.

GMMTV posted a teaser video of the show on their official Facebook account showing the cast. 

“The wait is over. #F4Thailandt,” GMMTV captioned the post. 

F4 Thailand, set to air in 2021, is the latest GMMTV project of BrightWin since the success of their BL series "2gether: The Series" and "Still 2gether."

"Meteor Garden" also had adaptations in several countries, including Japan ("Hana Yori Dango," 2005), South Korea ("Boys Over Flowers," 2009), and China ("Meteor Garden," 2018). 

The show tells the story of a poor girl who stands up for herself against the members of F4, the richest and most popular guys from her school, while also getting caught in a love triangle between two of its members.

F4 Thailand garnered understandably mixed reactions from fans, since BrightWin just came fresh from being an on-screen couple in "Still 2gether."

Some fans took a hit at the show's casting, with some explaining that they have not moved on from the Tine and Sarawat ship.

 

 

Meanwhile, other fans have shown support for the show, defending that the cast was carefully selected by the show's director. They also asserted Bright and Win's individual autonomy as actors to play other roles.

 

 

— Reports from Jan Milo Severo

BOYS OVER FLOWERS METEOR GARDEN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LJ Moreno, Jimmy Alapag leave Philippines for good
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple Jimmy Alapag and LJ Moreno, together with their kids, have left the Philippines for good to start a brand...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
Heaven knows: Geneva Cruz shares son's reaction to her men's magazine covers
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Singer-actress Geneva Cruz revealed how her son Heaven reacted on her magazine sexy covers.
Entertainment
fbfb
Heaven Peralejo thanks ex Jimuel Pacquiao for defending her over money issue
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Jimuel Pacquiao, Manny Pacquiao's son, defended ex-girlfriend Heaven Peralejo over claims that the young actress borrowed...
Entertainment
fbfb
Not just DNA: Kris Aquino reveals secrets behind sons' 'six-footer' height
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Kris said that Josh is now 6’2", so it is safe to say, she said, that based on the picture, 13-year-old Bimby is now...
Entertainment
fbfb
Showbiz love, Thai-style
By Pablo A. Tariman | 20 hours ago
Where does restlessness bring you in this uncertain time of the pandemic?
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Pinoy tradition lives on in the Big Apple
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Tradition is hard to break. In fact, it shouldn’t be broken, must be sustained even if you are hundreds of miles away...
Entertainment
fbfb
Kapuso stars’ fondest memories during GMA Pinoy TV trips abroad
By Angel Javier-Cruz | 1 day ago
While everyone is encouraged to express care for each other by being at least six feet apart for now, distance is a challenge...
Entertainment
fbfb
A remake with some hefty changes to the 1998 blueprint
By Lanz Aaron G. Tan | 1 day ago
Disney’s original Mulan was an animated extravaganza for the ages: it re-invigorated a culturally significant story,...
Entertainment
fbfb
A cappella singers together in hopeful video
By Baby A. Gil | 1 day ago
It is quite a sight and one fantastic sound.
Entertainment
fbfb
Carlo Aquino denies hiding baby from public, fears for future due to ABS-CBN shutdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actor Carlo Aquino revealed that he and girlfriend Trina Candaza did not try to hide their baby from the publi...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with