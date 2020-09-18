KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
BTS composer collaborates with Sam Concepcion, Inigo Pascual for new single 'Rise'
Cover art for the "Rise" single
ABS-CBN/Released
BTS composer collaborates with Sam Concepcion, Inigo Pascual for new single 'Rise'
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - September 18, 2020 - 1:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN’s Tarsier Records brought together artists from different countries to produce a cross-cultural single titled “Rise.”

US-based songwriter Vince Nantes, who also composed BTS’ “Black Swan,” collaborated with Filipino pop stars Sam Concepcion and Inigo Pascual, Grammy Award-winning R&B artist Eric Bellinger, Manila-based producer Moophs and Malaysian singer-songwriter Zee Avi for the inspiring track.

For Nantes, life is “the main story” that inspired the writing of the song.

“From the pandemic to protests, to political differences, to unfair treatment to one another as human beings, it’s a lot for all of us to digest, and I wanted to give people something they can enjoy, emotionally connect to, and believe in,” he said.

Meanwhile, Moophs shared that “Rise” is the biggest release Tarsier Records has undertaken so far to “give listeners a multi-cultural example of coming together to rise above adversity.”

“This song is my answer to 2020. If we look past borders, politics, and skin color and resolve not to be divided, we can overcome anything this year throws at us,” the producer said.

Concepcion also revealed his excitement on collaborating with other artists from the Asia Pacific.

“Doing a project this big and this important is definitely a dream come true for me. I think with the artists that we have from different parts of the world, and the unifying message it has, this song could be heard everywhere across the globe,” he said.  

Two music videos for “Rise” will be released: an animated video straight out of a comic book where the artists will be superheroes battling "the 2020 monster," and inspiring stories of humanity and messages of hope from influencers worldwide. 

The track is set for worldwide release on Friday.

BTS ERIC BELLINGER INIGO PASCUAL SAM CONCEPCION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Exclusive
Heaven knows: Geneva Cruz shares son's reaction to her men's magazine covers
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Singer-actress Geneva Cruz revealed how her son Heaven reacted on her magazine sexy covers.
Entertainment
fbfb
Heaven Peralejo thanks ex Jimuel Pacquiao for defending her over money issue
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Jimuel Pacquiao, Manny Pacquiao's son, defended ex-girlfriend Heaven Peralejo over claims that the young actress borrowed...
Entertainment
fbfb
LJ Moreno, Jimmy Alapag lose 4th baby during lockdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Celebrity couple LJ Moreno and Jimmy Alapag revealed that they lost their fourth baby to miscarriage. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Not just DNA: Kris Aquino reveals secrets behind sons' 'six-footer' height
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Kris said that Josh is now 6’2", so it is safe to say, she said, that based on the picture, 13-year-old Bimby is now...
Entertainment
fbfb
Carlo Aquino denies hiding baby from public, fears for future due to ABS-CBN shutdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actor Carlo Aquino revealed that he and girlfriend Trina Candaza did not try to hide their baby from the publi...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Pinoy tradition lives on in the Big Apple
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Tradition is hard to break. In fact, it shouldn’t be broken, must be sustained even if you are hundreds of miles away...
Entertainment
fbfb
Kapuso stars’ fondest memories during GMA Pinoy TV trips abroad
By Angel Javier-Cruz | 1 day ago
While everyone is encouraged to express care for each other by being at least six feet apart for now, distance is a challenge...
Entertainment
fbfb
A remake with some hefty changes to the 1998 blueprint
By Lanz Aaron G. Tan | 1 day ago
Disney’s original Mulan was an animated extravaganza for the ages: it re-invigorated a culturally significant story,...
Entertainment
fbfb
A cappella singers together in hopeful video
By Baby A. Gil | 1 day ago
It is quite a sight and one fantastic sound.
Entertainment
fbfb
Madonna to direct own biopic
2 days ago
Madonna has revealed that her next project will be the movie of her life -- and the final product should meet with her approval...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with