XOXO’s debut single is all about body positivity, self-love

After a year of doing “covers,” Riel, Lyra, Dani and Mel of XOXO officially launched their first self-titled single under GMA Music.

It has been keeping the girls on Cloud 9 despite difficulties during the making of the dance choreography. But with the help of choreographer RM Cortez and the girls’ never-say-die attitude, XOXO members were able to “pull it off by sharing each other’s ideas, practicing at home and sending individual videos,” according to Lyra.

Composed by Kiko Salazar, the upbeat and catchy track is an empowering song about body positivity and self-love. XOXO is now available for downloading and streaming via Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music and other digital stores worldwide.

“We decided that our debut song should represent our group. It’s actually our dream song which is upbeat and catches listeners’ attention. And ma-sho-showcase yung kakayahan namin as a group so super happy kami about this song,” said Lyra.

“We want to be an inspiration to other women,” added Riel. “Aside from our voice qualities and musical genre, the four of us also differ in terms of body shape and size, even the skin tone and height. We want to show everyone na kahit ganito po kami, we know that we are beautiful and sexy in our own way. So if you feel sexy in the body that you’re in, then own it. As long as may pangarap ka, wala kang inaapakang tao at mabait ka sa mga tao around you, then why not? You have to stand for what you believe in no matter what body you are in.”

Dani said, “We want to empower fellow women and encourage them to embrace all kinds of beauty through the song. We want to show them that it is okay to be different and each of us has our own kind of beauty.”

XOXO also marked its first anniversary last Aug. 23 by connecting with fans through a livestreaming app. Mel said they are indebted to their fans, whom they call XOldiers, for all the support since Day One. She likewise feels proud that they have come a long way and gained memorable experiences that made their bond stronger.

Mel said their friendship started since the first season of The Clash and it had gotten better when they were formed as XOXO despite their different personalities.

“We have learned to adjust with each other,” said Lyra. “Siguro dahil magkakasama kami lagi gamay na namin yung mga personalities ng isa’t isa. Kung may konting clash between us siguro because we have opposing ideas and opinions but at the end of that discussion, we settle the issue right away.”

Riel added, “At hindi kami natutulog na magkagalit because we always resolve our issues head on.”

Dani, on the other hand, said they have many good memories together that include their bonding over food and shopping for clothes.

When asked about the group’s biggest milestone yet, Riel said it was when they were nominated for Best Performance by a New Group Recording Artist at the 33rd Awit Awards.

Until when do they see themselves in the industry performing as XOXO?

Lyra replied, “Hangga’t may opportunity na ino-offer ang GMA, go kami nang go.”

Expect the girls to release more singles. They also want to be recognized as well-rounded artists who can write or compose their own songs.