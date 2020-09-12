Joseph Gordon-Levitt shows 'beauty of the Philippines' in video project

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt has finished his project about the Philippines.

In his official Facebook page, Joseph posted a one-minute-and-a-half long video titled "The Beauty of the Philippines" showing beautiful sceneries in the country.

"Really pleased to share 'The Beauty of the Philippines,' the short film that so many of you created!" Joseph wrote.

"Like everything we do on hitRECord, this piece is a true collaboration. Artists from the Philippines contributed thousands of photos and videos to bring other artists' writing and voice acting to life," he added.

In the video, a voice over said that the most beautiful thing about the Philippines is its people.

"The most beautiful thing about the Philippines is its people. Every spot is special but it is the people you will remember most,” it said.

“In their eyes, you will find hope and love and you will be forever changed,” it added.

Joseph thanked the Filipinos who were part of the project.

"Wanted to take a moment to say thank you to everyone who contributed. Your enthusiasm for this project really moved me. So did your talent and creativity," he said.

"The finished piece is such a sweet celebration of a beautiful place and culture. Bravo to everyone who contributed! Hope you all enjoy it as much as I did. Looking forward to seeing what we'll create together next. Thanks again," he added.