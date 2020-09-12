KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Joseph Gordon-Levitt shows 'beauty of the Philippines' in video project
Joseph Gordon-Levitt delivering a TED Talk in April 2019
TED via YouTube, screen grab
Joseph Gordon-Levitt shows 'beauty of the Philippines' in video project
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 12, 2020 - 1:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt has finished his project about the Philippines. 

In his official Facebook page, Joseph posted a one-minute-and-a-half long video titled "The Beauty of the Philippines" showing beautiful sceneries in the country. 

"Really pleased to share 'The Beauty of the Philippines,' the short film that so many of you created!" Joseph wrote. 

"Like everything we do on hitRECord, this piece is a true collaboration. Artists from the Philippines contributed thousands of photos and videos to bring other artists' writing and voice acting to life," he added. 

In the video, a voice over said that the most beautiful thing about the Philippines is its people. 

"The most beautiful thing about the Philippines is its people. Every spot is special but it is the people you will remember most,” it said.

“In their eyes, you will find hope and love and you will be forever changed,” it added.

Joseph thanked the Filipinos who were part of the project. 

"Wanted to take a moment to say thank you to everyone who contributed. Your enthusiasm for this project really moved me. So did your talent and creativity," he said. 

"The finished piece is such a sweet celebration of a beautiful place and culture. Bravo to everyone who contributed! Hope you all enjoy it as much as I did. Looking forward to seeing what we'll create together next. Thanks again," he added.

JOSEPH GORDON-LEVITT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Liza Soberano reacts to Pemberton's pardon, slams basher calling her 'boba'
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano sarcastically answered a social media user who called her "boba" after she aired her anger...
Entertainment
fbfb
Darren Espanto reiterates: 'I'm straight'
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya singer Darren Espanto stressed that he is straight.
Entertainment
fbfb
LJ Moreno, Jimmy Alapag lose 4th baby during lockdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple LJ Moreno and Jimmy Alapag revealed that they lost their fourth baby to miscarriage. 
Entertainment
fbfb
'Di pa pwedeng mamatay, mababawasan ng maganda': Kakai Bautista on COVID-19 recovery
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
"GUYSH, Covid is not a Joke," she enthused.
Entertainment
fbfb
Luchi gets real
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Every person has an interesting story to tell, whether he/she is a celebrity or an ordinary mortal.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 day ago
'The Avengers,' 'Game of Thrones' star Diana Rigg succumbs to cancer
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Apart from "Game of Thrones," she also played as the only woman who became Mrs. James Bond.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Reuben makes Milestone for 34th year in music scene
By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
Singer Reuben Laurente, who has been away from the local entertainment scene for more than a decade now, did not wait for...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Kaufman’s directorial return is surrealist dream
By Lanz Aaron G. Tan | 1 day ago
Writer-director Charlie Kaufman has proven to be one of the most original minds in the film industry. The Academy Award-winning...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Coleen Garcia-Crawford delivers baby via water birth at home
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
“Unmedicated water birth at home!”
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
ABS-CBN gathers decades' worth of educational shows in new platform 'Just Love Kids' 
1 day ago
With parents and kids spending more time at home together, ABS-CBN brings together its educational, informative and entertainment...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with