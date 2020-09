Liza Soberano reacts to Pemberton's pardon, slams basher calling her 'boba'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano sarcastically answered a social media user who called her "boba" after she aired her anger on the recent release of US Marine Joseph Pemberton after he killed transgender Jennifer Laude in 2014.

A Twitter user told Liza that she is just acting smart but she's really dumb.

What? Ang boba pala ng babaeng ito. Now naniwala na talaga akong acting lang yung kunwaring matalino cya. Stick to your craft girl. Hwag masyadong pahalata na wala kang alam sa basic conprehension on laws & current events. Lening leni ang peg. ???????????? — Gee Ens (@ENguilbert) September 7, 2020

"Ouch ang sakit nasaktan ako,” Liza sarcastically replied.

Liza criticized the government for pardoning Pemberton.

"So a (murderer) was just released for good conduct. Are we supposed to just forget that he killed Jennifer Laude because he’s done some good?" Lisa tweeted.

"Another question, you think this murderer (im not even gonna say his name) wasn’t treated fairly but, was it fair that Jennifer Laude was murdered out of hate just because of her sexual orientation?" she added.

