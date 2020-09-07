KOREAN WAVE
Albie CasiÃ±o answers question for ex-girlfriend Andi Eigenmann
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 7, 2020 - 4:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Albie Casiño claimed that his former girlfriend Andi Eigenmann has not yet reached out to him to apologize. 

A Twitter user shared a newsclip where Andi revealed that she's pregnant to her third baby. The user also asked Andi if she already said sorry to Albie. 

 

"Nagsorry ka ba ba kay Albie? Charot," the Twitter user wrote. 

Albie posted the screenshot of the tweet on his Instagram story. 

"Hindi pa," Albie wrote with three crying emojis. 

It can be recalled that Andi said that Albie was the father of her firstborn.

Albie was bashed in different social media sites for denying that he is the father of Elie. Albie said that he had Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder because of the issue. 

It was later revealed, however, that Jake Ejercito is the father of Andi's daughter. 

