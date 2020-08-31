KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Andi Eigenmann expecting new 'happy islander' baby
Actress Andi Eigenmann
Andi Eigenmann via Instagram
Andi Eigenmann expecting new 'happy islander' baby
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 31, 2020 - 11:59am

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Andi Eigenmann revealed that she is expecting her third child, her second with partner Philmar Alipayo.

In her Instagram account, Andi posted a photo of her showing her small baby bump.

 

 

“It’s finally out! Happy to announce that we’re expecting another little member of the #happyislafam due in 2021,” Andi captioned the photo.

In her latest video blog on her YouTube channel, Andi apologized to Philmar, who is celebrating his birthday, because she’s not with him.

“Happy birthday mahal ko. We miss you so much. I hope we get to go home to the island soon so we can be together again and we can celebrate your birthday together,” she said in Siargaonon.

She gave a message for Philmar, saying she can't wait to go back to Siargao with him, Ellie, Lilo and their "newest happy islander."

"We can't wait to go back there and be complete again soon with you, me, Ellie, Lilo and our newest happy islander on the way," Andi said.

"I'm so happy to be building this family and I hope you consider this as an amazing gift on your birthday," she added.

Lilo is Andi and Philmar’s first child, while Ellie is the actress’ daughter with her former boyfriend Jake Ejercito.

RELATED: 'Newest member of our tribe': Andi Eigenmann introduces newborn Lilo

ANDI EIGENMANN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Walang bahong hindi lalabas': Sarah Balabagan claims Arnold Clavio is father of first born
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Former Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) Sarah Balabagan revealed that Kapuso broadcaster Arnold Clavio is the father of her...
Entertainment
fbfb
Lolit Solis defends Arnold Clavio over Sarah Balabagan issue
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
She also advised Arnold's critics to leave him alone.
Entertainment
fbfb
After franchise denial, ABS-CBN hit by another setback
5 days ago
Another sad news reached Filipinos recently after the ABS-CBN Tulong Center announced its closure this month after providing...
Entertainment
fbfb
Internet users slam Arnold Clavio for 'hair time' post amid Sarah Balabagan controversy
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
"Alam nyo na Kung sino Ang ina Ng anak Ni Igan na si Arn Arn."
Entertainment
fbfb
'It's so fake': Vivian Velez goes viral for comparing Robredo's look to Miss Tapia
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Actress Vivian Velez criticized Vice President Leni Robredo's look in her recent address to the nation. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
35 minutes ago
MTV honors COVID-19 frontliners with new VMA award for medical workers
By Jan Milo Severo | 35 minutes ago
Due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, MTV paid tribute to medical frontliners at this year’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
Fil-Am singer H.E.R. wins big at MTV VMAs 2020
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Filipina-American H.E.R. won Best Video for Good for her song "I Can't Breathe" at the MTV Video Music Awards 2020.
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
ABS-CBN confirms Ted Failon leaves network, 'TV Patrol'
2 hours ago
Multi-awarded broadcast journalist Ted Failon is leaving ABS-CBN after 30 years.
Entertainment
fbfb
13 hours ago
Lea could have sung Christmas song with Joe Mari
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
It’s the 31st, the last day of August. And what comes next? Yes, September (starting tomorrow) which ushers in the BER...
Entertainment
fbfb
13 hours ago
Missing my kapamilyas
By Pat-P Daza | 13 hours ago
Today is National Heroes Day, the day we pay tribute to our heroes who struggled and fought for our freedom and democracy....
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with