Andi Eigenmann expecting new 'happy islander' baby

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Andi Eigenmann revealed that she is expecting her third child, her second with partner Philmar Alipayo.

In her Instagram account, Andi posted a photo of her showing her small baby bump.

“It’s finally out! Happy to announce that we’re expecting another little member of the #happyislafam due in 2021,” Andi captioned the photo.

In her latest video blog on her YouTube channel, Andi apologized to Philmar, who is celebrating his birthday, because she’s not with him.

“Happy birthday mahal ko. We miss you so much. I hope we get to go home to the island soon so we can be together again and we can celebrate your birthday together,” she said in Siargaonon.

She gave a message for Philmar, saying she can't wait to go back to Siargao with him, Ellie, Lilo and their "newest happy islander."

"We can't wait to go back there and be complete again soon with you, me, Ellie, Lilo and our newest happy islander on the way," Andi said.

"I'm so happy to be building this family and I hope you consider this as an amazing gift on your birthday," she added.

Lilo is Andi and Philmar’s first child, while Ellie is the actress’ daughter with her former boyfriend Jake Ejercito.

