Back together? KC Concepcion bares real score with Piolo Pascual

MANILA, Philippines — Actress KC Concepcion admitted that she had regrets that she and ex-boyfriend Piolo Pascual broke up.

In a live video with G3 San Diego for G3's YouTube video blog, "Live with G3," last Monday, KC said that just like in any relationship, she did not want her romance with Piolo to end.

“I regret that we had to end. I think that in any relationship, you really have faith in it and you go into it not thinking that you want to end it. You go into it thinking that you want it,” KC said.

She, however, said that she and Piolo is in good terms now and even had a quality time in London when they did a special for Sunday variety show "ASAP."

“As with any breakup, you cannot be best friends with an ex. We are civil, we are okay. We had our little quality time in London when we did 'ASAP' in London and it was a really funny, nice catch-up after everything. He asked if we could talk and without saying too much, we were able to talk a little bit,” she shared.

KC added that Piolo knows that she really cares for him.

“He knows that I know him. He knows that I care for him for who he truly is. He knows that I will always be watching him from afar,” she said.

In the same interview with G3, KC said she first treated Piolo as a big brother but she realized later that she had fallen for him.

"And then sabi niya, 'Bakit?' Sabi ko, ‘Para siyang may halo. Parang may light.’ I remember that. So parang at that time, na-realize ko tinamaan pala ako. 'Yun pala 'yon,” she said.

“There’s a reason why we ended up together, for me. People have so many things to say about him. I always say na may pinagsamahan kami. He’s like 10 years older than me. He started out like a kuya to me so I know exactly what people love about him."

KC's interview came after rumors spread last week that she and Piolo are back together and even did a movie together while in lockdown in separate properties in Batangas.