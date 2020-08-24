COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
'Long-delayed announcement': Director Jerrold Tarog on 'Darna' postponement
Jane De Leon's first shots when she was picked to be the new 'Darna.'
MJ Felipe via Twitter
'Long-delayed announcement': Director Jerrold Tarog on 'Darna' postponement
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 24, 2020 - 7:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — Director Jerrold Tarog reacted on the postponement of his upcoming movie “Darna” after Star Cinema announced that it has been shelved due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

In his Twitter account, the “Heneral Luna” director posted Star Cinema's announcement.

 

 

“Long-delayed announcement. Somewhat delayed retweet,” Jerrold wrote.

He also answered a question from a Twitter user asking how much of the film has been done, starring newcomer Jane De Leon.

“15 shooting days or 40 minutes rough cut. Plus some...big plans. Welp,” he answered.
 

 

Last week, Jane took to her Instagram account to announce that she was deeply saddened by the “Darna” postponement.

“I’m deeply saddened by the postponement of the Darna project. However, safety comes first as always. Thank you so much for the support & understanding. Let’s pray for everyone’s safety. God Bless!” Jane wrote on social media.

Related: Jane De Leon 'deeply saddened' by 'Darna' postponement

ABS-CBN on Friday announced its decision to postpone the film production indefinitely due to the pandemic.

“We are committed to following production guidelines under the new normal and the safety of the actors and production team is a top priority. However, because the movie requires complex logistics, crowd shots, and fight scenes that involve physical contact, it will be difficult to give justice to the superhero film while strictly adhering to the guidelines,” ABS-CBN said in a Friday release sent to Philstar.com.

DARNA FEVER JANE DE LEON JERROLD TAROG
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ivana Alawi: You can look but you cannot touch
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Sorry to disappoint prospective “bidders” but Ivana Alawi is not up for grabs.
Entertainment
fbfb
“P-pop on the upswing this New Normal”
By Gil Villa | 3 days ago
If you look at it, with the immensely available talent and massive following of K-pop in the country, it only takes time...
Entertainment
fbfb
He gets a high from flying & singing
By Ricky Lo | 19 hours ago
Up 30,000 feet in the sky, closer to heaven as the Jose Mari Chan Philippine Airlines song aptly puts it, flight attendant...
Entertainment
fbfb
Pauleen Luna-Sotto speaks up on 'Eat Bulaga' losing 'It’s Showtime' as free TV competitor
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 days ago
Pauleen hosts the new TV5 morning show “Chika, BESH! Basta Everyday Super Happy” with former Kapamilya star...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ka Tunying & Gerry Baja find new home in dzRH
By Ricky Lo | 16 days ago
It is said that when the Supreme Network Boss closes a door, He somehow instantly opens a window.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 day ago
Evil in academe
By Pablo A. Tariman | 1 day ago
The story of the Korean drama, Sky Castle, is pretty familiar even in a local setting.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
‘Home Is Where The Art Is’
By Joey de Leon | 1 day ago
The last few weeks ay back to painting Ang Poet Nyo!
Entertainment
fbfb
2 days ago
BTS' explosive 'Dynamite' a message of hope through a tough time
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Korean pop sensation BTS broke a YouTube record for the most viewed premiere with reportedly 3 to 4 million fans watching...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 days ago
IV of Spades on indefinite hiatus
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
OPM band IV of Spades announced that they are taking an indefinite leave from the music industry.
Entertainment
fbfb
2 days ago
Is Willie running in 2022?
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
It happens every time the election season is approaching — the guessing game is that Willie Revillame is casting a misty-eyed...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with