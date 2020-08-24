'Long-delayed announcement': Director Jerrold Tarog on 'Darna' postponement

MANILA, Philippines — Director Jerrold Tarog reacted on the postponement of his upcoming movie “Darna” after Star Cinema announced that it has been shelved due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

In his Twitter account, the “Heneral Luna” director posted Star Cinema's announcement.

“Long-delayed announcement. Somewhat delayed retweet,” Jerrold wrote.

He also answered a question from a Twitter user asking how much of the film has been done, starring newcomer Jane De Leon.

“15 shooting days or 40 minutes rough cut. Plus some...big plans. Welp,” he answered.



15 shooting days or 40 minutes rough cut. Plus some...big plans. Welp.????‍?? https://t.co/BvYOddzSx8 — Jerrold Tarog (@JerroldTarog) August 22, 2020

Last week, Jane took to her Instagram account to announce that she was deeply saddened by the “Darna” postponement.

“I’m deeply saddened by the postponement of the Darna project. However, safety comes first as always. Thank you so much for the support & understanding. Let’s pray for everyone’s safety. God Bless!” Jane wrote on social media.

ABS-CBN on Friday announced its decision to postpone the film production indefinitely due to the pandemic.

“We are committed to following production guidelines under the new normal and the safety of the actors and production team is a top priority. However, because the movie requires complex logistics, crowd shots, and fight scenes that involve physical contact, it will be difficult to give justice to the superhero film while strictly adhering to the guidelines,” ABS-CBN said in a Friday release sent to Philstar.com.