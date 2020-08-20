COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
ABS-CBN shows, films headed for Africa, Asia, Latin America
The company continues to syndicate its content through various streaming services and operate other businesses that do not require a legislative franchise, such as international licensing and distribution, digital and cable TV.
ABS-CBN/Released
ABS-CBN shows, films headed for Africa, Asia, Latin America
(Philstar.com) - August 20, 2020 - 1:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN’s hit series are set to entertain audiences in Africa, Latin America and Asia as it brings “Brothers (FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano),” “The Heiress (Kadenang Ginto),” “Destined Hearts (Dahil May Isang Ikaw),” and “The General’s Daughter” to the three continents starting this year.
 
This year, 14 Kapamilya teleseryes will be shown in Africa. These include “Brothers” (FPJ’s Ang Probisnyano), starring Primetime King Coco Martin, which became the highest rating show on primetime for years, the phenomenal hit drama “The Heiress” (Kadenang Ginto) led by Dimples Romana and Beauty Gonzales, and “The General’s Daughter” topbilled by Angel Locsin.
 
Also making its way to Africa are Kapamilya shows “La Luna Sangre” starring the popular loveteam of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, “The Killer Bride” headlined by Maja Salvador, “Mea Culpa” (Sino Ang May Sala) led by Jodi Sta. Maria and Bela Padilla, currently airing series “Love Thy Woman” featuring Kim Chiu, Xian Lim, and Yam Concepcion, action drama “Fists of Fate” (Sandugo) with Aljur Abrenica and Ejay Falcon, “A Soldier’s Heart” with Gerald Anderson, “A Mother’s Guilt” (Hanggang Saan?) starring the mother-son tandem of Sylvia Sanchez and Arjo Atayde, “Secrets of El Paraiso” (Araw Gabi) headlined by Barbie Imperial and JM De Guzman, “Two Hearts” (Sana Dalawa ang Puso) with Jodi, Robin Padilla, and Richard Yap, and “Since I Found You” featuring Piolo Pascual and Arci Munoz.
 
In Latin America, the classic Kapamilya teleserye “Destined Hearts (Dahil May Isang Ikaw)” starring Jericho Rosales and Kristine Hermosa will make its debut in Ecuador. The series is the third ABS-CBN show to air in Ecuador, following “Bridges of Love” and “The Promise (Pangako Sa’Yo).”
 
ABS-CBN continues to delight audiences in Asia as Indonesia will soon air the remake of “Love Thy Woman” and Myanmar currently enjoys teleseryes “Los Bastardos,” “Fists of Fate” (Sandugo), and “Two Hearts (Sana Dalawa ang Puso).”
 
In the Pacific Islands, “Since I Found You” and “Two Hearts” (Sana Dalawa ang Puso) will soon air this August and September, respectively.
 
Meanwhile, the hit ABS-CBN film “Dear Other Self” starring Jodi Sta. Maria, Xian Lim, and Joseph Marco will soon air in Brunei. This follows the successful showing of “My Perfect You” and “Barcelona” in Vietnam recently.
 
ABS-CBN has produced the highest-rating shows in the Philippines and has been recognized as a reliable foreign content provider in the global market. Its films and shows are available across other territories through ABS-CBN International Distribution.
 
ABS-CBN recently launched Kapamilya Channel on cable and satellite TV across the Philippines and Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube and Facebook to broadcast and stream its programs following the denial of its legislative franchise for its free TV and radio operations last month. Its shows and films are also available on iWant and TFC streaming platforms.
 
The company continues to syndicate its content through various streaming services and operate other businesses that do not require a legislative franchise, such as international licensing and distribution, digital, and cable TV.
 
ABS-CBN has been a premier source of high-quality Filipino programming in over 50 territories all over the world and has sold over 50,000 hours of content worldwide.
 
Living up to this recognition, ABS-CBN International Distribution commits to add to its first line-up of high-caliber programs and movies with cast and storylines that appeal to various cultures.

RELATED: 'Still grieving': Bea Alonzo shares life a month after ABS-CBN franchise denial

ABS-CBN ENTERTAINMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pauleen Luna-Sotto speaks up on 'Eat Bulaga' losing 'It’s Showtime' as free TV competitor
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 21 hours ago
Pauleen hosts the new TV5 morning show “Chika, BESH! Basta Everyday Super Happy” with former Kapamilya star...
Entertainment
fbfb
No social distancing with Alden Richards? Bea Alonzo reacts
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo denied that she and Kapuso actor Alden Richards did not follow safety protocols when they shot...
Entertainment
fbfb
Kapamilya, Kapuso stars display 'unexpected' chemistry in new TV5 show
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actress Sofia Andres turned emotional upon recalling how her parents always reminded her about life. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Ogie Diaz confirms LizQuen got offers from GMA, TV5, Viva
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya TV host and talent manager Ogie Diaz revealed that GMA7, TV5 and Viva expressed their interest to have Liza Soberano...
Entertainment
fbfb
Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo wowed by dance crew for showcasing Pinoy culture at 'World of Dance' semifinals
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Hip-hop dance group UPeepz showcased Filipino culture at the "World of Dance" semifinals. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
57 minutes ago
Pauleen Luna-Sotto shares Bossing Vic’s reaction to her new TV5 show
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 57 minutes ago
According to Pauleen, Vic never asked her to stop working, more so, to work for another network or show.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
'Riverdale' stars Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart 'permanently split'
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
Bughead no more...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
'Eddie Garcia Bill' approved at House subcommittee
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
“The Eddie Garcia Bill would be the lasting legacy my stepfather will leave for all Filipinos."
Entertainment
fbfb
6 hours ago
Brazil VP challenges Leonardo DiCaprio to a hike in the jungle
6 hours ago
Mourao, who heads President Jair Bolsonaro's task force on fighting deforestation, took issue with DiCaprio reposting an Instagram...
Entertainment
fbfb
13 hours ago
Bugs Bunny bouncy & bright at 80
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
You grew up with Bugs Bunny, among other Looney Tunes characters, didn’t you? Those cuddly creatures have been giving...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with