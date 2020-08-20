'Riverdale' stars Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart 'permanently split'

MANILA, Philippines — On-again-off-again Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are never getting back together.

The on-and-offscreen “Riverdale” star couple officially concluded on good terms a near-four-year relationship where they would repeatedly break and make up.

This was confirmed by Cole in a social media post where he affirmed their separation last January and permanent split in March.

“What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter,” Cole posted Thursday morning.

He even wished well for Lili and promoted her upcoming movie "Chemical Hearts," scheduled to be released Friday.

“Also her movie comes out soon! I’m sure she’s just as incredible in it as everything else she does. Thanks guys,” Cole wrote.