Michael V denounces quote card supporting Duterte

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso comedian Michael V. called out a viral quote card of him supporting President Rodrigo Duterte.

In his Instagram account, the “Bubble Gang” star said that while he really said what’s in the quote card to encourage people to accept the result of the election, the quote card was from four years ago.

The quote card partly reads: “Mabuhay ang pangulo! Walang iba... s'ya na nga! Wala ka nang magagawa, bayan na ang nagsalita... Kung sino mang pangulo ang iluluklok ng bayan ‘di kakayanin ang bigat kung ‘di natin tutulungan. Ang mabuting pagbabago na kanyang sinimulan tayo ang magpapatuloy hanggang sa katapusan. Awatin na ang dilang masakit magsalita. Pakawalan ang pusong makatao ang gawa.”

“FACT CHECK. Madalas kong nakikita sa circulation ‘tong quote ko na ‘to which I posted more than 4 YEARS AGO nu’ng nanalo si Digong as President, to encourage people to accept and respect the election results, consistent with the 'Dapat Tama' campaign na ginawa ko with GMA Network,” Bitoy wrote on his recent post.

“To set the records straight, it’s NOT A RECENT POST,” he added.

Bitoy also said that while he doesn’t mind that people are using it now, he clarified that he doesn’t want it to be used as an election campaign material since “Sara Duterte Supporters 2020” was written on the quote card.

“Please pay attention to the LAST LINE NA ALL CAPS. I have no problem with people using it for the right reason pero HUWAG PO NATING GAMITING CAMPAIGN MATERIAL. #FakeNews,” he said.

