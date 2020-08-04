COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Comedian, rapper and actor Michael V.
GMA/Released
Michael V denounces quote card supporting Duterte
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 4, 2020 - 11:13am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso comedian Michael V. called out a viral quote card of him supporting President Rodrigo Duterte. 

In his Instagram account, the “Bubble Gang” star said that while he really said what’s in the quote card to encourage people to accept the result of the election, the quote card was from four years ago.

 

 

The quote card partly reads: “Mabuhay ang pangulo! Walang iba... s'ya na nga! Wala ka nang magagawa, bayan na ang nagsalita... Kung sino mang pangulo ang iluluklok ng bayan ‘di kakayanin ang bigat kung ‘di natin tutulungan. Ang mabuting pagbabago na kanyang sinimulan tayo ang magpapatuloy hanggang sa katapusan. Awatin na ang dilang masakit magsalita. Pakawalan ang pusong makatao ang gawa.”

“FACT CHECK. Madalas kong nakikita sa circulation ‘tong quote ko na ‘to which I posted more than 4 YEARS AGO nu’ng nanalo si Digong as President, to encourage people to accept and respect the election results, consistent with the 'Dapat Tama' campaign na ginawa ko with GMA Network,” Bitoy wrote on his recent post.  

“To set the records straight, it’s NOT A RECENT POST,” he added.

Bitoy also said that while he doesn’t mind that people are using it now, he clarified that he doesn’t want it to be used as an election campaign material since “Sara Duterte Supporters 2020” was written on the quote card.

“Please pay attention to the LAST LINE NA ALL CAPS. I have no problem with people using it for the right reason pero HUWAG PO NATING GAMITING CAMPAIGN MATERIAL. #FakeNews,” he said.

RELATED: Michael V shares updates on COVID-19 battle

PRES. RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Galing po ako sa Pilipinas': Sandara Park sends shock waves on Korean TV by speaking Tagalog
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
K-Pop star Sandara Park spoke Tagalog in a Korean television show, turning Filipinos into a "kilig" frenzy on social med...
Entertainment
fbfb
Allan K told 'Bawal Judgmental' after on-air suicide remark
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 days ago
“Anton, anong nagtulak sa'yo para magpakamatay? Alam mo bang masama 'yung magpakamatay?” Allan said on air.
Entertainment
fbfb
At home in Hong Kong with Belle & Adrien
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
I learned that I don’t need much to be happy, just my family to be safe and healthy, and a yummy meal.’
Entertainment
fbfb
Fr. Tito Caluag’s Top 3 ways to not lose hope
By Boy Abunda | 12 hours ago
If there is one busy and visible personality in this community quarantine period, it is none other than Fr. Carmelo “Tito”...
Entertainment
fbfb
Alden colors his world royal blue
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Call him Mr. Clean because Alden Richards is really that...with a spotlessly clean image.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
16 minutes ago
Catriona Gray asking P10M, public apology vs Bulgar for fake nude photo
By Jan Milo Severo | 16 minutes ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray demanded P10 million and a public apology from a tabloid after publishing her nude photo,...
Entertainment
fbfb
41 minutes ago
'Meteor Garden' star Jerry Yan goes viral for 'ageless' body
By Ratziel San Juan | 41 minutes ago
The 43-year-old star who we first met as Dao Ming Si is capturing the attention and hearts of Filipinos once again for his...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
Michael V shares updates on COVID-19 battle
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapuso comedian Michael V. gave an update on his fight against the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). 
Entertainment
fbfb
12 hours ago
New ways of earning(Second of three parts)
By Ricky Lo | 12 hours ago
Yes, there’s money outside of showbiz
Entertainment
fbfb
12 hours ago
Direk Laurice sees MMFF post chance to serve mainstream & indie cinema
By Jerry Donato | 12 hours ago
Laurice Guillen has made a career feat of serving Cinemalaya, an independent film festival, and Metro Manila Film Festival,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with