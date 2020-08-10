COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ABS-CBN marks Gina Lopez's first death anniversary with new book
ABS-CBN marks Gina Lopez's first death anniversary with new book
(Philstar.com) - August 10, 2020 - 7:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN Corporation and ABS-CBN Foundation (AFI) commemorate the first death anniversary of Gina Lopez with a month-long celebration of her legacy, which will be showcased on their various cable TV programs and digital platforms. 

The celebration will be capped by the launch of the book, “I Am Gina,” written by Jenie Chan.  The book reveals many untold stories of her life as a missionary in Africa and India, and her struggles and victories when she implemented landmark humanitarian programs in the Philippines.

A known environmentalist and philanthropist, Gina served the Philippine government as Secretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources. She was the managing director of ABS-CBN Foundation who pioneered important projects in the Philippines like Educational Television (ETV), Bantay Bata 163, the reforestation of the La Mesa Watershed, and the cleanup of the Pasig River.    

“The encompassing message of Gina’s life and works is about love -- love for children, love for the environment and love for country and humankind. Hence, the theme of this month-long celebration is Genuine Love Forever,” said Susan Afan, managing director of ABS-CBN Foundation.

In these difficult times brought about by the pandemic, it is the hope of the Foundation, that the lessons shared by the life of Gina Lopez would inspire people to never lose hope and to “trust in the Divine."

Noontime variety show "ASAP" will showcase a tribute for Gina Lopez through music and book readings on August 30. This will be streamed live on iWant, YouTube, and Facebook pages of ABS-CBN. 

Watch out for "G Diaries" on iWant on August 16, 23, and 30 as it will showcase a compilation of their memorable stories and video clips with Lopez when she was hosting the program in 2017 to 2019.

"There’s just so much love going around and it’s because of love, she put up Bantay Bata 163, Bantay Kalikasan, Bantay Usok, and the I Love Foundation," said Ernie Lopez, Gina's younger brother who is now the host of "G Diaries."

"She loves the environment so much. She does. But the reason she loves the environment is because of what it can do for us, what it can do for our country. She loves people and she loves the environment because of what it can do for people."

"The Healing Eucharist" will stream on iWant.ph, a live mass celebration dedicated to Lopez on August 19, the exact date of her death anniversary.

