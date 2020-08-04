Catriona Gray asking P10M, public apology vs Bulgar for fake nude photo

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray demanded P10 million and a public apology from a tabloid after publishing her nude photo, which her camp later on dismissed as fake.

The Filipino-Australian beauty queen said the tabloid Bulgar caused “immeasurable” damage to her reputation by publishing an article with the fabricated nude photo.

A Pep report showed the demand letter titled, "Libelous Online Post and Tabloid Article With Attached Explicit Photo," from the beauty queen’s legal counsel Joji Alonso. The letter said the tabloid maliciously capitalized on the issue surrounding Catriona’s former boyfriend Clint Bondad by publishing the the fake photo.

"After ng bantang pasabog ni Clint... NUDE PHOTOS NI CATRIONA, KALAT NA! OMG!!!” the tabloid wrote in their headline.

“It appears that Bulgar, being aware of the trending issue of Clint Bondad's Instagram posts and thereafter having obtained a copy of an explicit altered photo from an unidentified source, purposely uploaded the subject photo in its online platform and subsequently published it in its tabloid, without verifying its sources,” the demand letter read.

"The caption further made a baseless and malicious claim, that the subject photo is indeed our client — despite evident uncertainty as to its legitimacy," it added.

The demand letter named Bulgar Facebook administrator John Doe and entertainment editor Janice Navida and writer Melba Llanera as the possible culprits behind the fake photo.

"Clearly, the upload of subject photo with the libelous caption has gravely besmirched and caused discredit to our client in the minds of the general public, taking into account biases and moral prejudices, the consequences of which produced irreparable harm and injury to our client," the demand letter said.

Recently, Catriona sought the help of National Bureau of Investigation against those spreading her alleged topless photo online.

