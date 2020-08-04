COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Catriona Gray arrives at the NBI headquarters in Manila last July 31 to file a case against the uploader of her fake nude photo.
The STAR/Krizjohn Rosales
Catriona Gray asking P10M, public apology vs Bulgar for fake nude photo
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 4, 2020 - 12:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray demanded P10 million and a public apology from a tabloid after publishing her nude photo, which her camp later on dismissed as fake.

The Filipino-Australian beauty queen said the tabloid Bulgar caused “immeasurable” damage to her reputation by publishing an article with the fabricated nude photo.

A Pep report showed the demand letter titled, "Libelous Online Post and Tabloid Article With Attached Explicit Photo," from the beauty queen’s legal counsel Joji Alonso. The letter said the tabloid maliciously capitalized on the issue surrounding Catriona’s former boyfriend Clint Bondad by publishing the the fake photo.

"After ng bantang pasabog ni Clint... NUDE PHOTOS NI CATRIONA, KALAT NA! OMG!!!” the tabloid wrote in their headline.

“It appears that Bulgar, being aware of the trending issue of Clint Bondad's Instagram posts and thereafter having obtained a copy of an explicit altered photo from an unidentified source, purposely uploaded the subject photo in its online platform and subsequently published it in its tabloid, without verifying its sources,” the demand letter read.

"The caption further made a baseless and malicious claim, that the subject photo is indeed our client — despite evident uncertainty as to its legitimacy," it added.

The demand letter named Bulgar Facebook administrator John Doe and entertainment editor Janice Navida and writer Melba Llanera as the possible culprits behind the fake photo.

"Clearly, the upload of subject photo with the libelous caption has gravely besmirched and caused discredit to our client in the minds of the general public, taking into account biases and moral prejudices, the consequences of which produced irreparable harm and injury to our client," the demand letter said.

Recently, Catriona sought the help of National Bureau of Investigation against those spreading her alleged topless photo online.

RELATED: Catriona Gray to file case in NBI vs uploader of fake nude photo

CATRIONA GRAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Galing po ako sa Pilipinas': Sandara Park sends shock waves on Korean TV by speaking Tagalog
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
K-Pop star Sandara Park spoke Tagalog in a Korean television show, turning Filipinos into a "kilig" frenzy on social med...
Entertainment
fbfb
New ways of earning(Second of three parts)
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
Yes, there’s money outside of showbiz
Entertainment
fbfb
Allan K told 'Bawal Judgmental' after on-air suicide remark
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 days ago
“Anton, anong nagtulak sa'yo para magpakamatay? Alam mo bang masama 'yung magpakamatay?” Allan said on air.
Entertainment
fbfb
At home in Hong Kong with Belle & Adrien
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
I learned that I don’t need much to be happy, just my family to be safe and healthy, and a yummy meal.’
Entertainment
fbfb
Fr. Tito Caluag’s Top 3 ways to not lose hope
By Boy Abunda | 13 hours ago
If there is one busy and visible personality in this community quarantine period, it is none other than Fr. Carmelo “Tito”...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Jennylyn Mercado calls out Cynthia Villar for remark vs COVID-19 frontliners
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapuso actress Jennylyn Mercado took a swipe at Senator Cynthia Villar after Villar said that medical workers should...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
'Meteor Garden' star Jerry Yan goes viral for 'ageless' body
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
The 43-year-old star who we first met as Dao Ming Si is capturing the attention and hearts of Filipinos once again for his...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
Michael V denounces quote card supporting Duterte
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapuso comedian Michael V. called out a viral quote card of him supporting President Rodrigo Duterte. 
Entertainment
fbfb
3 hours ago
Michael V shares updates on COVID-19 battle
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Kapuso comedian Michael V. gave an update on his fight against the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). 
Entertainment
fbfb
13 hours ago
Direk Laurice sees MMFF post chance to serve mainstream & indie cinema
By Jerry Donato | 13 hours ago
Laurice Guillen has made a career feat of serving Cinemalaya, an independent film festival, and Metro Manila Film Festival,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with