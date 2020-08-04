COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Comedian and hitmaker Michael V. as he revealed that he is COVID-19 positive in his vlog on July 20, 2020.
Michael V. via YouTube, screenshot
Michael V shares updates on COVID-19 battle
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 4, 2020 - 10:18am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso comedian Michael V. gave an update on his fight against the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). 

In a recent interview with "24 Oras Weekend," the "Bubble Gang" star said he is recovering his sense of smell. 

“‘Yung pang-amoy ang nakakatawa, kasi may pang-amoy na ako… So hindi pa rin siya 100% pero at least,” he shared.

“Nu’ng isang araw nagluluto ng hamburger ‘yung kasambahay namin, naamoy ko from this room. Pero nu’ng isine-serve na sa akin, nu’ng binigay na sa akin, hindi ko na maamoy from this distance. So magulo talaga,” Bitoy said. 

He also advised other COVID-19 patients to stay away from stress. 

“Isa sa mga pangunahing contributor ng COVID is ‘yung stress eh. So talagang dapat pagka nakaramdam ka, kapag may symptoms ka, nagpa-test ka at positive ka dapat gumawa ka ng paraan para hindi ka ma-stress during the time na naka-quarantine ka,” he said. 

Once fully recovered, the veteran comedian said he wanted to donate plasma to help other patients. 

“‘Pag completely naka-complete na ako nu’ng 14 days, I think the responsible thing to do is just that, mag-donate para makatulong sa ibang mga kababayan natin at makatulong sa siyensiya. Siguro kahit paano may maiambag ‘yung plasma ko, ‘yung dugo ko para makahanap ng gamot or lunas dito sa sakit na ito."

Michael V. revealed last month in his video blog that he tested positive for COVID-19. 

RELATED: 'Muntik ako mahulog sa kama!': Michael V reacts to news that he's dead

