A sample of how theaters could look like under MGCQ areas.
Photo release
Theater watching 'new normal': Guidelines set as movie houses re-open in August
(Philstar.com) - July 29, 2020 - 5:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — With the entire Iloilo province now under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), Megaworld Lifestyle Malls is welcoming back moviegoers at Festive Walk Mall as Festive Walk Cinemas becomes the first-ever indoor cinema in the country to reopen under the new normal.

To mark its reopening, Festive Walk Cinemas will be holding an exclusive advance screening of "Train to Busan 2: Peninsula," the much-awaited sequel of the hit Korean zombie film "Train to Busan."

Currently the no. 1 movie in South Korea with the biggest opening day-record this year, the 2020 Cannes Film Festival selection starring Kang Dong Won, Lee Jung Hyun, Kwon Hae Hyo and Lee Re will have a two-day advance screening both scheduled at 5 p.m. on August 1 and 2, ahead of its nationwide release.

With safety of moviegoers as its top priority, Festive Walk will be implementing stringent health and safety measures including the following initiatives:

  • Mandatory wearing of face masks and submission of health declaration forms;
  • Footwear and hand sanitation;
  • Observance of 50% seating capacity;
  • Strict implementation of social distancing (one-seat apart);
  • Deep cleaning and sanitation of seats, touchpoints, and common areas before and after screening using UV technology;
  • Designated entry and exit points, and pathway for moviegoers;
  • All theater personnel are required to wear face masks, face shields and gloves and submit daily health declarations before deployment.

Movie fans can buy tickets online at www.blockbusterseats.com or buy cashless using GCash, PayMaya, WeChat, and Alipay at the cinema ticket booth. Tickets are priced at P270, inclusive of bottled water and popcorn.

"Train to Busan 2: Peninsula" will resume regular screening at Festive Walk on August 12. 
 

