WATCH: AC Bonifacio gives tips to legally copy Ariana Grande's style
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - September 24, 2019 - 4:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — American popstar Ariana Grande recently made headlines for suing fashion giant Forever 21 for allegedly using her trademark style to promote its products without her permission.

During the recent opening of Surplus' flagship store in SM Makati, Filipina actress AC Bonifacio shared some style and shopping tips, including how one can pull off Ariana's style, without fear of being sued, of course.

In an exclusive video for Philstar.com, AC deconstructed Ariana's style and made it her own. It can be recalled that  the Filipina perfomer was featured on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and met and performed with Grande during the popstar's show in Vancouver last 2015.

The video also shows Surplus' latest look, which signals a new identity that aims to invigorate the shopping vibe with curved walls and a walk path that creates a seamless transition from one area to another. Dark gray floor tiles form a circular spot at the mid-part of the store to emphasize the merchandise mix. 

Overall materials and lighting used in the new store creates an urban yet youthful ambience, while modern graphics aims to add excitement to the shopping experience. A specifically designed series of touch points - store windows and LCD television sets playing fashion videos - show customers how to mix and match their wardrobe essentials. The new store offers  trendy tees, shorts and pants, skirts, and a selection of accessories, bags and novelties.  — Video and editing by Kathleen Leandicho

