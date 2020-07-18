The Boy Next Door & the Movie Queen

Before Ric Rodrigo, Luis Gonzales and Juancho Gutierrez, the Movie Queen of the ‘50s Gloria Romero was teamed up with ‘The Boy Next Door,’ as Ramon Revilla was billed in their starrer, Mr. Kasintahan (1953), produced by Sampaguita.

Ramon made other films with Gloria, including Cofradia, Kurdapya, Anak Sa Panalangin, Bim Bam Bum and Recuerdo (with Fred Montilla and Myrna Delgado). Ramon was introduced in Ulila ng Bataan topbilled by child star Tessie Agana.

In 1969, he was reunited with Gloria in Liku-Likong Landas, also starring Luis and Rita Gomez, produced by an independent company.

By the way, he was born Jose Acuña Bautista. The screen name Ramon Revilla was given by the great Sampaguita starmaker, Dr. Jose Perez.

After working with the Bureau of Customs, Ramon staged a successful movie comeback via Nardong Putik, the bio of a Cavite bandit. A succession of other filmbios followed.

He won a FAMAS Best Actor award for Hulihin Si Tiagong Akyat in 1973. Ramon served as senator for 12 years in the ‘90s. He is survived by some 40 children, including Sen. Bong Revilla, Cavite Rep. Strike Revilla, Antipolo Mayor Andeng Ynares and Bacoor Councilor Rowena Mendiola.

Marichu ‘Manay Ichu’ Maceda and Gloria recalled that they visited Ramon when he was already sick. It was a happy visit, remembering their Sampaguita days. But he got emotional and sentimental when they said goodbye. He didn’t want Manay Ichu and Gloria to leave yet, asking them to stay longer. RKC