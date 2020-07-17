COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
As an act of unity amid the pandemic, Ginebra San Miguel’s Ginumanfest presented its first-ever live online concert on June 20.
Photo Release
Ginebra San Miguel unites over 300,000 Filipinos in first Ginumanfest live online concert
(Philstar.com) - July 17, 2020 - 5:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — Every year, tens of thousands of people in various parts of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao gather to witness Ginebra San Miguel’s Ginumanfests—local live music festivals showcasing local talent and popular bands and celebrities.

Ginumanfest has been championing the best in OPM talent since 2011, bringing Filipinos together for an epic celebration of music, food, and the world’s largest selling gin.

This year, restricted by measures that prohibit large public activities, GSM was forced to put its highly attended Ginumanfest events on hold. Not one to give up  a challenge, GSMI found a way. As an act of unity amid the pandemic, Ginebra San Miguel’s Ginumanfest presented its first-ever live online concert on June 20.

Headlined by popular bands Banda Ni Kleggy, Silent Sanctuary and December Avenue, the heritage brand urged all Filipinos to digitally get together via Ginebra San Miguel’s Facebook Page as One Ginebra Nation to support and salute our frontliners, our freedom to enjoy life, and the never-say-die Filipino spirit.

Held just eight days after Independence Day, it was riding on the high of celebrating Filipino freedom, ushering in a month-long celebration of World Gin Month kicked off by World Gin Day last June 13.

Honoring heroes

Now more than ever, the message of unity and togetherness of Ginebra San Miguel’s “One Ginebra Nation” campaign could not be more timely.

Early in the crisis, GSM found a way to do its part to help and honor modern heroes in the frontlines.

Aside from donating millions of liters of ethyl alcohol to hospitals and the frontlines, Ginebra San Miguel came out with a reimagination of its iconic label by National Artist Fernando Amorsolo. The image of St. Michael the Archangel vanquishing evil that has been on the Kuwatro Kantos and Bilog bottles for over 100 years inspired a new label artwork honoring the brave doctors, nurses, security guards, factory workers, delivery and grocery personnel. These artworks were posted on Ginebra San Miguel’s Facebook Page and netizens were inspired to react and share.

Ginebra San Miguel responded to the clamor to place the label art as actual bottles, thus, limited edition Kuwatro Kantos bottles were released with the commemorative label featuring the healthcare workers.

Ginebra San Miguel also gave more reasons to toast the freedom to enjoy life when it launched its newest products – GSM Blue Flavors Tamarind Punch and the Ginebra San Miguel Hari one-liter bottle at the live online concert.

Aside from this, viewers were all given a bigger chance to win motorcycles, electric scooters smartphones, tablets and cash through the One Ginebra Nation Instanalo Summer Promo, which was extended up until September 15. Interested participants just need to look under the caps or seals of participating Ginebra San Miguel products.

A night of hope

The live online concert featured three of the Philippines’ most followed bands namely Banda ni Kleggy, Silent Sanctuary, and December Avenue. Each band kept netizens entertained with their best hits and sent out messages of hope and encouragement.

Hosted by Magic 89.9’s DJ Suzy Gamboa and DJ CJ Rivera, viewers were encouraged to prepare their favorite Ginebra San Miguel drinks as they were also treated to the special participation of industry idols such as Sue Ramirez, 2020 Ginebra San Miguel Calendar Girl Sanya Lopez, top favorite candidates from Miss Universe Philippines pageant, and the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel Gin Kings.

The night had many highlights including two surprise collaborations as Sanya Lopez sang together with Banda ni Kleggy while Sue Ramirez sang with Silent Sanctuary. The live comments on Facebook went wild as viewers gushed over their idols.

Before the festivities came to a close, guests and viewers gathered in a virtual toast as heroes celebrating heroes and gave thanks to everyone who made the unforgettable night possible.

The concert reached over 3 million people with more than 335,000 views that night. The live comments burst with happiness and exclamations of admiration, stirred by memories from each song performed.

Netizens shared how they truly missed being in a big concert venue, but given today’s situation, they were so grateful that Ginebra San Miguel gave them this opportunity to attend a Ginumanfest again.

Those interested to get their own Limited Edition Ginebra San Miguel bottles for frontliners and the new GSM Blue Tamarind Punch can visit LazMart for their purchase.

 

You can still catch the first Ginumanfest live online concert event via Ginebra San Miguel’s Official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BarangayGinebra/. You can also join the One Ginebra Nation Viber Community here.

This event was brought to us by Ginebra San Miguel, GSM Blue, and GSM Premium Gin and was powered by Magic 89.9.

GINEBRA SAN MIGUEL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines' 'Karen Carpenter' Claire Dela Fuente gets 7 years in prison for tax evasion
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran singer Claire Dela Fuente was sentenced to seven years in prison for tax evasion. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Ces Drilon among employees let go by ABS-CBN after franchise denial
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
“This was one of the toughest days I had to face. Telling fellow Kapamilyas that they would lose their jobs by end of...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
'They all want to be on top of the universe': Gloria Diaz on receiving indecent proposals even at 69
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz did not hold back when asked to react about alleged indecent proposals among beauty queens...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Don't worry I am only...the Ex': Catriona Gray's ex Clint Bondad goes viral over cryptic posts
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Clint has since become a top-trending term on Twitter with his supporters expressing concern and some interpreting the Instagram...
Entertainment
fbfb
Catriona Gray's ex Clint Bondad reaches out to Sam Milby
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Model Clint Bondad reached out to Kapamilya actor Sam Milby for what seemed to be a business proposal. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
'It's a bloodbath': Korina Sanchez among those 'discontinued' to work for ABS-CBN amid layoff
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
She shared a photo of what she thinks could be her last Christmas Station ID with her colleagues.
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
GMA News TV launches new shows to guide viewers toward 'new normal'
2 hours ago
GMA Public Affairs is giving a new face to “Serbisyong Totoo” as it proudly launches its newest program line-up...
Entertainment
fbfb
3 hours ago
'This is not just about money': DJ Chacha signs off as ABS-CBN retrenches employees due to franchise denial
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
My Only Radio (MOR) disc jockey (DJ) Chacha turned emotional as she bade goodbye to her "forever love," the radio station...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sponsored
4 hours ago
hayu brings over 300 reality shows to Cignal TV subscribers
4 hours ago
NBCUniversal International's all-reality video-on-demand service hayu is now available on Cignal TV – the first TV partner...
Entertainment
fbfb
4 hours ago
From scepter to spatula: Beauty queens venture into food business to survive COVID-19 pandemic
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
“Mas natutunan ko kilalanin 'yung sarili ko kasi I unlocked some skills that I thought I could never do."
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with