Gloc-9 on sidelining by selling food: 'Wala kang dapat ikahiya kung trabaho mo'y marangal'

MANILA, Philippines — Rapper Gloc-9 entered the online business scene, selling fried chicken, puto, Dinuguan and lasagna on his social media pages.

In his Instagram account, the multi-awarded rapper posted photos of what he’s seliing and dubbed the chicken dish as #friedchickennigloc9.

“Di lang pang youtube!!! Maaari nyo na pong matikman ang Manok na pinirito ko!!! Sa halagang P350 (4pcs) puwede nyo na pong ulamin ang #friedchickennigloc9 ORDER NA!!!! Just txt 09399236246 for Deliveries this Sat & Sun July 18 & 19, 2020!!! ORDER NAAAAA!!!!” he wrote.

Original Pinoy Music (OPM) artists Rico Blanco and Andrew E showed support for Gloc-9.

“Support ako dyan classmate! Order na ako agad!” Rico commented, while Andrew commented an okay emoji.

Gloc-9 explained why he entered the online business in his Facebook account.

“May nagtanong sa akin ‘idol bakit ka nagbebenta ng kung ano ano? Hindi bagay sayo.’ Sabi ko sa kanya. Tol wala namang masama siguro doon diba? At alam mo ba na kasama sa trabaho ko noon bago ako mag rap ay mag linis ng basurahan, Kubeta at kanal?" he shared.

“Tandaan nyo mga Kababayan iba na ang panahon natin ngayon kailangan nating lumaban para mabuhay para sa mga Mahal natin. Wala kang dapat ikahiya kung ang trabaho mo ay marangal at wala kang tinatapakang kapwa mo."

Laging palaban na Puto’t Dinuguan!!!! P300 mula sa @kusinanijuvy Open na po for orders!!! Delivery this Saturday & Sunday July 18 & 19,2020 ORDER NAAAAA!!! Just txt 09399236246 Posted by gloc-9 on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

HEALTHY AT MALASANG LASAGNA!!!!! #eggplantlasagnarollups (small tub P400 Big tub P800)mula sa @kusinanijuvy Open na po... Posted by gloc-9 on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

After the release of her Tiktok viral hit "Better," Julie Anne San Jose returns with another No. 1 track, "Bahaghari" featuring non-other than OPM rap icon Gloc-9.

Julie and Gloc return in this hopeful new track, produced by Pino G which speaks of overcoming obstacles in love and life.

The track debuted at the top spot of the iTunes Philippines All-Genre Chart upon its release, a consecutive feat Julie has celebrated for each of her singles since joining Universal Records.

Talking more about the collab, Julie said: "At this time that we're all experiencing, we must always look back and remember that there's hope at the end of each hardship. I'm proud to release this new collab with Gloc-9, kahit magkahiwalay namin ginawa, may common goal kami, which is to inspire and give hope in any situation."

The two previously collaborated on the Gloc-9 track "Maleta," which was recently nominated for Best Collaboration at MYX Music Awards 2020. This previous collab also debuted at No.1 upon its release.

Julie also dropped her latest music video, "Better," with these tracks teasing her exploration towards different musical genres in preparation for her new EP.

"Bahaghari" is now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music and Deezer under Universal Records. — Video from Universal Records PH via YouTube