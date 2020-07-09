Korina Sanchez lashes out on Congressmen voting 'no' to ABS-CBN franchise renewal

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya TV host Korina Sanchez had strong words for congressmen who will vote against ABS-CBN's franchise renewal.

In her Instagram account, the "Rated K" host said congressmen who will vote "no" might be struck by lightning because the Lower House found ABS-CBN had no violation at all.

"Wala mang mapatunayang violations, nagpapakumbaba ang pamunuan ng network at umaamin na wala namang kumpanya na perpekto. Wala. At bukas ang network sa pagtutuwid ng hindi perpekto. Lalo naman na hindi perpekto ang mga kongresista," Korina said.

"Kung walang mapatunayang violations, at nagpapakumbaba parin ang network executives, ipagkakait parin ang franchise renewal at isasarado parin ang ABSCBN? Di kaya sila kidlatin ng langit?" she added.

Meanwhile, Albay 1st District Rep. Edcel Lagman said that ABS-CBN should be given a 25-year franchise as his scorecard shows an 8-0 sweep in favor of the network.

"My scorecard shows an 8-0 sweep of the major issues in favor of ABS-CBN Corporation’s franchise renewal,” Lagman said in a statement, referring to the eight issues lodged against the Kapamilya network.

Related: ‘ABS-CBN successfully defends franchise bid’

Since ABS-CBN was litigated for its alleged biased reporting, Sen. Nancy Binay urged House representatives to vote objectively and prove that they are not the ones who are being biased against the network.

"Kung mga hugot at hinanakit lang naman about negative stories ang pag-uusapan, winner at topnotcher na ang pamilya namin. Despite the treatment we received, I always believe freedom to information and access to information are the bigger pictures in a democratic space," she said.