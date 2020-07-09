COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
Broadcaster Korina Sanchez
Belo Medical Group/Released
Korina Sanchez lashes out on Congressmen voting 'no' to ABS-CBN franchise renewal
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 9, 2020 - 3:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya TV host Korina Sanchez had strong words for congressmen who will vote against ABS-CBN's franchise renewal. 

In her Instagram account, the "Rated K" host said congressmen who will vote "no" might be struck by lightning because the Lower House found ABS-CBN had no violation at all. 

 

 

"Wala mang mapatunayang violations, nagpapakumbaba ang pamunuan ng network at umaamin na wala namang kumpanya na perpekto. Wala. At bukas ang network sa pagtutuwid ng hindi perpekto. Lalo naman na hindi perpekto ang mga kongresista," Korina said. 

"Kung walang mapatunayang violations, at nagpapakumbaba parin ang network executives, ipagkakait parin ang franchise renewal at isasarado parin ang ABSCBN? Di kaya sila kidlatin ng langit?" she added. 

Meanwhile, Albay 1st District Rep. Edcel Lagman said that ABS-CBN should be given a 25-year franchise as his scorecard shows an 8-0 sweep in favor of the network. 

"My scorecard shows an 8-0 sweep of the major issues in favor of ABS-CBN Corporation’s franchise renewal,” Lagman said in a statement, referring to the eight issues lodged against the Kapamilya network. 

Related: ‘ABS-CBN successfully defends franchise bid’

Since ABS-CBN was litigated for its alleged biased reporting, Sen. Nancy Binay urged House representatives to vote objectively and prove that they are not the ones who are being biased against the network.

"Kung mga hugot at hinanakit lang naman about negative stories ang pag-uusapan, winner at topnotcher na ang pamilya namin. Despite the treatment we received, I always believe freedom to information and access to information are the bigger pictures in a democratic space," she said.

 

ABS-CBN FRANCHISE ABS-CBN FRANCHISE RENEWAL KORINA SANCHEZ-ROXAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
In fairness to Lea
By Ricky Lo | 16 hours ago
It’s the perfect time to set the record straight and clear the air now that the verbal tussle (and tempers) have simmered...
Entertainment
fbfb
Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla admit their dreams affected by ABS-CBN franchise renewal
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Wedding, dream house, farm and boutique hotel — these were among the dreams of Kapamilya on- and off-screen...
Entertainment
fbfb
'How are we supposed to drink?': Frankie Pangilinan asks after Howie Severino was held for lowering face mask to drink
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
A recovered COVID-19 patient himself, Howie was taken for a "short seminar on proper use of face masks in public."
Entertainment
fbfb
ABS-CBN stars deny rumored network transfer due to pending franchise renewal
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actresses Bea Alonzo and Julia Montes denied rumors that they are transferring to another TV network due to the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Paolo has found The One and so did Lara
By Ricky Lo | 8 days ago
Eureka!!!
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
5 hours ago
Christian Bautista makes international comeback, collaborates with Indonesian star
5 hours ago
"Asia's Romantic Balladeer" Christian Bautista makes a comeback to the international scene as he collaborates with Indonesian...
Entertainment
fbfb
16 hours ago
Lee Seung-gi and Jasper Liu are traveling Twogether for the fans
By Nathalie Tomada | 16 hours ago
Imagine yourself being thrown into a trip with a stranger and there’s a language barrier, and without any idea that...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Max Collins, Pancho Magno name son after young Darth Vader
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso couple Pancho Magno and Max Collins introduced their son to the world and revealed that they named him after a...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Iza Calzado bonds with frontliners who helped her survive COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
After surviving the disease, Iza has been vocal on spreading awareness about the virus. She also donated blood plasma to Philippine...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Jake: Don’t get tired of loving even if it hurts
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
I’d like to open this one-on-one with a stanza from Love Even If, a cut from Jake Zyrus’ 2019 album Evolution,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with