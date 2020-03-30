Mon Confiado shares updates on 'Darna' film, Jane De Leon channels superhero for community in quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Jane De Leon channeled her inner “Darna” as she distributed relief goods in a community in Cainta, Rizal.

In her Instagram account, Jane posted photos of senior citizens receiving her relief goods in Barangay San Isidro, Cainta, Rizal.

“Nagpaabot po kami ng aming tulong sa isang barangay that needed help. Nakakataba po ng puso na makita silang masaya. I keep on praying na bigyan pa ako ng Panginoon ng sapat na lakas para patuloy na makatulong pa sa mas nakakarami. Maraming salamat po...God bless mga Kapamilya,” Jane wrote.

In another post, Jane was seen busy sorting out relief goods.

“Everyday is a new day. Everyday is a new chance para makatulong. And everyday is a new opportunity para makapagdulot ng ngiti sa puso. Kaya natin 'to, Kapamilya,” she wrote.

Jane is the latest actress who will play the role of Darna, the Filipino superhero by Mars Ravelo.

In an Instagram story, Jane shared how much she misses her "Darna" family.

"Missing my Darna family. Please take care po! After COVID, work na po ulit tayo," she said.

Before the enhanced community quarantine was imposed, actor Mon Confiado, who is also part of the "Darna" film, shared to Philstar.com that the movie's director, Jerrold Tarog, tapped many stars from his previous films “Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral” and “Heneral Luna” to join the cast of the upcoming movie “Darna.”

In an exclusive interview at the March 10 red carpet premiere of the digitally restored 2002 romantic drama “Kailangan Kita" by ABS-CBN Film Restoration and Ayala Malls, Confiado said that while he plays first Philippine president Emilio Aguinaldo in "Heneral Luna," "Goyo" and the upcoming "Manuel Quezon" film, he will play a commoner in the "Darna" movie.

Mon also confirmed that his "Goyo" co-star and main actor who played the titular role, Paulo Avelino, will be joining him in the "Darna" film.

Prior to this, Paulo’s manager Leo Dominguez posted on his Instagram account a statement that said Paulo will be in “Darna."

According to Confiado, they still have a long way to go in filming "Darna."

"Kumbaga sa 60 shooting days, parang mga 15 days pa lang ang natatapos," shared the actor, who said that even his part has not yet been filmed.

Due to the enhanced community quarantine, ABS-CBN Film Productions (Star Cinema) halted the filming of its upcoming movies, including "Darna," until further notice. — With reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo