MOVIES
MUSIC
New Darna Jane De Leon at the ABS-CBN Ball 2019 red carpet
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho
Mon Confiado shares updates on 'Darna' film, Jane De Leon channels superhero for community in quarantine
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 30, 2020 - 12:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Jane De Leon channeled her inner “Darna” as she distributed relief goods in a community in Cainta, Rizal.

In her Instagram account, Jane posted photos of senior citizens receiving her relief goods in Barangay San Isidro, Cainta, Rizal.  

“Nagpaabot po kami ng aming tulong sa isang barangay that needed help. Nakakataba po ng puso na makita silang masaya. I keep on praying na bigyan pa ako ng Panginoon ng sapat na lakas para patuloy na makatulong pa sa mas nakakarami. Maraming salamat po...God bless mga Kapamilya,” Jane wrote.

In another post, Jane was seen busy sorting out relief goods.

“Everyday is a new day. Everyday is a new chance para makatulong. And everyday is a new opportunity para makapagdulot ng ngiti sa puso. Kaya natin 'to, Kapamilya,” she wrote.

Jane is the latest actress who will play the role of Darna, the Filipino superhero by Mars Ravelo.

In an Instagram story, Jane shared how much she misses her "Darna" family.

"Missing my Darna family. Please take care po! After COVID, work na po ulit tayo," she said.

Before the enhanced community quarantine was imposed, actor Mon Confiado, who is also part of the "Darna" film, shared to Philstar.com that the movie's director, Jerrold Tarog, tapped many stars from his previous films “Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral” and “Heneral Luna” to join the cast of the upcoming movie “Darna.”

In an exclusive interview at the March 10 red carpet premiere of the digitally restored 2002 romantic drama “Kailangan Kita" by ABS-CBN Film Restoration and Ayala Malls, Confiado said that while he plays first Philippine president Emilio Aguinaldo in "Heneral Luna," "Goyo" and the upcoming "Manuel Quezon" film, he will play a commoner in the "Darna" movie.

Mon also confirmed that his "Goyo" co-star and main actor who played the titular role, Paulo Avelino, will be joining him in the "Darna" film. 

Prior to this, Paulo’s manager Leo Dominguez posted on his Instagram account a statement that said Paulo will be in “Darna."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#PauloAvelino joins #darna

A post shared by Leo V. Dominguez (@leovdominguez) on

According to Confiado, they still have a long way to go in filming "Darna."

"Kumbaga sa 60 shooting days, parang mga 15 days pa lang ang natatapos," shared the actor, who said that even his part has not yet been filmed.

Due to the enhanced community quarantine, ABS-CBN Film Productions (Star Cinema) halted the filming of its upcoming movies, including "Darna," until further notice. — With reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

DARNA FEVER NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Iza Calzado tests positive for COVID-19
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
“She is recovering well as she was aggressively treated for pneumonia and the virus. She can actually breathe now without...
Entertainment
fbfb
‘Darna’ Angel Locsin hits two birds with one ‘stone’: Koko Pimentel and Cat Arambulo
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 days ago
"Ding, ang bato!"
Entertainment
fbfb
‘COVID you are just contravida Ang DIOS CO VIDA!’
By Joey de Leon | 1 day ago
Nung quarantine sa ikatlong araw pa lang nya, Waring hati na ang isip ko sa dalawa — Ang isa’y patuloy pa rin...
Entertainment
fbfb
Seth and Kyle share names of endearment for onscreen partners
By Boy Abunda | 4 days ago
“Ali.” “Bala.”
Entertainment
fbfb
Matteo Guidicelli's birthday wish come true: 'Thank you Mrs. Guidicelli'
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
However, he acknowledged the difficulty of celebrating amid the COVID-19 crisis that has overtaken the country and much of...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
7 minutes ago
Angelina Jolie donates $1M to feed poor kids affected by COVID-19 pandemic
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 minutes ago
Hollywood star Angelina Jolie donated $1 million to feed underprivileged children whose access to school lunches was...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
Neil Arce defends Angel Locsin from claims that she uses COVID-19 crisis for publicity
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Film producer Neil Arce defended his fiancée Angel Locsin from a social media user saying Angel is just using...
Entertainment
fbfb
13 hours ago
Sing along with Jamie Rivera
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
It’s a relevant song in these uncertain times, echoing the first stanza of the English original that goes: Lord, heal...
Entertainment
fbfb
13 hours ago
Be grateful today and always
By Pat-P Daza | 13 hours ago
Who knew that going to the supermarket could be like a challenge in the Amazing Race?
Entertainment
fbfb
13 hours ago
Write About Love wins in Osaka filmfest
By Celso de Guzman Caparas | 13 hours ago
Write About Love, written and directed by Crisanto Aquino , won the ABC TV Award at the 15th Osaka Asian Film Festival in...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with