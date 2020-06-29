Ruffa Gutierrez reacts to Annabelle Rama's trending Twitter rant over ABS-CBN franchise hearing

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Ruffa Gutierrez reacted on the recent trending outburst of her mother Annabelle Rama on the ABS-CBN franchise hearing in Congress.

During a virtual press conference for her drama series "Love Thy Woman," Ruffa said her mom was not using her Twitter account but chose to rant that day to express dismay over how congressmen were handling the case.

Pwede ba lahat ng Congressman na walang alam sa itatanong tumahimik nalang or magtanong muna sa lawyer bago pumunta sa Congress. ???? Nakakahiya at nakakabwisit manuod ng hearing. Dong Marcoleta delaying tactics ang ginagawa mo - lahat kayo gusto lang ma starring sa TV! ???? — Annabelle Rama (@annabellerama2) June 8, 2020

"For the longest time, 'di s'ya nag-Twitter, biglang nabuhay na naman dugo n'ya nu'ng nanood sya ng ABS-CBN hearing. She doesn't know how to tweet, minsan sinusulat muna n'ya sa paper," Ruffa shared.

"My mom was just expressing her support especially for these trying times. Wala namang masama dun. I think nag-stop s'ya after nu'n," Ruffa added.

Annabelle accused the congressmen, especially Sagip Rep. Rodante Marcoleta, of delaying tactics.

“Pwede ba lahat ng Congressman na walang alam sa itatanong tumahimik na­lang or magtanong muna sa lawyer bago pumunta sa Congress? Nakakahiya at nakakabwisit manood ng hearing. Dong Marcoleta delaying tactics ang ginagawa mo — lahat kayo gusto lang ma-starring sa TV!” she wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Ruffa revealed that she discovered that she can experiment in the kitchen during lockdown.

"First time to experiment with the kitchen and surprisingly, magaling ako ha," she said.

Ruffa has been resuming taping for “Love Thy Woman,” directed by Jerry Lopez Sineneng, Andoy Ranay, and Jojo Saguin and produced by Dreamscape Entertainment. The drama series is one of the three ABS-CBN scripted dramas that have resumed production under strict safety and quarantine protocols, along with "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" and "A Soldier's Heart."

The series also spawned the digital talk show “Love Thy Chika” on OKS or oks.abs-cbn.com, where Ruffa chats with her co-stars in quarantine. “Love Thy Chika” streams every Sunday at noon.

Witness the lives entangled by love and blood in “Love Thy Woman,” Monday to Friday, at 2:30 p.m. on the Kapamilya Channel (SkyCable ch 8 SD and 167 HD, Cablelink ch 8, and G Sat ch 2). Livestreaming of the Kapamilya Channel and on-demand viewing of its programs are available on the iWant app and on iwant.ph.

