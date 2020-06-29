COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
Ruffa Gutierrez and mom Annabelle Rama
Ruffa Gutierrez via Instagram
Ruffa Gutierrez reacts to Annabelle Rama's trending Twitter rant over ABS-CBN franchise hearing
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 29, 2020 - 4:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Ruffa Gutierrez reacted on the recent trending outburst of her mother Annabelle Rama on the ABS-CBN franchise hearing in Congress. 

During a virtual press conference for her drama series "Love Thy Woman," Ruffa said her mom was not using her Twitter account but chose to rant that day to express dismay over how congressmen were handling the case.

 

 

"For the longest time, 'di s'ya nag-Twitter, biglang nabuhay na naman dugo n'ya nu'ng nanood sya ng ABS-CBN hearing. She doesn't know how to tweet, minsan sinusulat muna n'ya sa paper," Ruffa shared.

"My mom was just expressing her support especially for these trying times. Wala namang masama dun. I think nag-stop s'ya after nu'n," Ruffa added. 

Annabelle accused the congressmen, especially Sagip Rep. Rodante Marcoleta, of delaying tactics. 

“Pwede ba lahat ng Congressman na walang alam sa itatanong tumahimik na­lang or magtanong muna sa lawyer bago pumunta sa Congress? Nakakahiya at nakakabwisit manood ng hearing. Dong Marcoleta delaying tactics ang ginagawa mo — lahat kayo gusto lang ma-starring sa TV!” she wrote on Twitter. 

Meanwhile, Ruffa revealed that she discovered that she can experiment in the kitchen during lockdown.

"First time to experiment with the kitchen and surprisingly, magaling ako ha," she said. 

Ruffa has been resuming taping for “Love Thy Woman,” directed by Jerry Lopez Sineneng, Andoy Ranay, and Jojo Saguin and produced by Dreamscape Entertainment. The drama series is one of the three ABS-CBN scripted dramas that have resumed production under strict safety and quarantine protocols, along with "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" and "A Soldier's Heart."

The series also spawned the digital talk show “Love Thy Chika” on OKS or oks.abs-cbn.com, where Ruffa chats with her co-stars in quarantine. “Love Thy Chika” streams every Sunday at noon.

Witness the lives entangled by love and blood in “Love Thy Woman,” Monday to Friday, at 2:30 p.m. on the Kapamilya Channel (SkyCable ch 8 SD and 167 HD, Cablelink ch 8, and G Sat ch 2). Livestreaming of the Kapamilya Channel and on-demand viewing of its programs are available on the iWant app and on iwant.ph.

RELATED: The other epidemic: JK Rowling, Avon fight domestic abuse amid COVID-19 lockdowns

ANNABELLE RAMA RUFFA GUTIERREZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Ang Probinsyano' star KC Montero nabbed for alleged social distancing violation
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
TV host KC Montero and his wife were among the 121 people arrested by police in a Makati high-rise resto-bar on the 18th floor...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sponsored
Despite differences and difficulties, Heart and Daddy Rey prove that family is constant
9 hours ago
Despite her owning many a prized possession from a jetset young lifetime, Heart knows now that her family will be the most...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ellen Adarna, John Lloyd Cruz's son Elias turns two
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
On-leave Kapamilya actors John Lloyd Cruz and Ellen Adarna’s son Elias celebrated his second birthday last Saturda...
Entertainment
fbfb
BB Gandanghari bares 'untold story' behind Rustom Padilla, Carmina Villaroel split
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
BB also said that if Rustom is here again, he will court Carmina again.
Entertainment
fbfb
The Action Star with smiling eyes
By Ricky Lo | 18 hours ago
Former Sen. Ramon Revilla Sr. passed away at home surrounded by his family at 5:20 Friday (June 26) afternoon, five days after...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
38 minutes ago
Heart Evangelista, Jinkee Pacquiao reunite with loved ones after over 100 days of lockdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 38 minutes ago
After three months of not seeing each other, Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista reunited with husband Chiz Escudero.
Entertainment
fbfb
3 hours ago
Vic urges Vico Sotto to court San Manuel Tarlac mayor
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
“Kailangan mayor din ’yung mapangasawa mo!” Jose said, asking if she has time for love.
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
6 hours ago
Miss Philippines Earth to hold country’s first ‘new normal’ coronation night
By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 6 hours ago
Miss Philippines-Earth recently launched its nationwide search for the girl who will push for the protection of Mother Nature...
Entertainment
fbfb
8 hours ago
ABS-CBN talents, managers agree to pay cuts to support network
8 hours ago
Kapamilya artists with currently airing shows and their talent managers have agreed to take a cut in their talent fees to...
Entertainment
fbfb
My two birthday wishes as I turn 55 today
By Pat-P Daza | June 29, 2020 - 12:00am
Today, June 29, is the second to the last day before we transition to Modified General Community Quarantine on July 1.
18 hours ago
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with