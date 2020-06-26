Solenn: Motherhood is magical and scary

Like (especially first-time) mothers, Solenn Heussaff is “overwhelmed” by the experience.

“It’s the best experience of my life,” she told Funfare. “It is magical and scary at the same time but very rewarding. I never knew my heart could expand like this.”

Her and husband Nico Bolzico’s first child, Thylane Katana (nicknamed Tili), was born on New Year’s Day but it took the couple four months before they posted the baby picture (Solenn with baby in bed) on Instagram captioned (by Solenn): “Best days at home getting to know your gentle soul. Te amo Thylane...de tout mon coeur!”

Solenn recalled that before she delivered Thylane, she was so excited about breastfeeding and bought lots of storage bags to freeze.

“But just four days after her birth,” rued Solenn, “I had to start mix-feeding with breast milk from the hospital because I wasn’t producing enough. That was very frustrating as you feel you can’t meet the needs of your child. I never gave up though. Since I left the hospital, I would eat more, take malunggay pills, have massage and pump three to six times a day to try and up my supply; still doing it up to now.

“It’s a lot of work but I am still not producing enough. Luckily, I have nine friends who were pregnant with me, and they have been helping me by sending over their extra breast milk. I’m so thankful knowing that she is getting good quality milk.”

Asked if she is a hands-on mom, Solenn said yes.

“Very present and hands-on. I don’t have a yaya so I have literally been with Tili 24/7 since her birth. Nico helps out a lot and we divide our schedule so that I have two hours in the morning and three hours in the evening for myself so I can do my workouts, cooking, painting, etc.”

By now, according to Solenn, Nico has learned how to do everything.

“Since he has at least five hours of the day where he is all alone with Tili, he gets to do it all with no help. Tili is also a very easy baby; she hardly ever cries. She’s very patient and sweet.”

Anything else she’s learning about being a mom?

“I learned that things really just happen naturally. I used to be afraid of not being prepared, but you just know. I read the Crib Sheet, Baby Sleep and many other books while I was pregnant. I still have to go online and google or ask my mom groups about certain things, but nothing I can’t handle. I am very gentle with my hands so I’m not afraid to handle Tili.”

Is she raising Tili the way she was brought up by her own mom?

“I wouldn’t remember how my mom raised me, hahaha!!! But Nico and I are raising Tili with good values. When she can talk and walk, she will respect everyone as an equal, she will bring her dishes to the kitchen, do her bed in the mornings and much more.”

Thylane Katana is a very beautiful, though unusual name. What’s the story behind it, any significance in it?

“I always loved the name Thylane and knew that if I had a girl, that would be her name. It means Wild Orchid in Vietnamese. I had a difficult pregnancy and a few times I was worried that we might lose her. But Tili was a fighter. So we decided to give her a second name, Katana, which is a Japanese word of honor. Her name suits her perfectly. A beautiful little flower that is growing into her own and will always be a fighter no matter what life brings her.”

