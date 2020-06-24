COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Miss International Queen 2012 Kevin Balot
Kevin Balot via Instagram, screenshot
Kevin Balot changes tune on trans contestants joining traditional beauty pageants
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - June 24, 2020 - 11:59am

MANILA, Philippines — Transwoman and Miss International Queen 2012 Kevin Balot publicly changed her stance on whether transgender contestants should join beauty pageants for “natural-born women” after her earlier controversial statement drew the ire of the online gay community.

 

 

In a sit-down virtual “Queentuhan” yesterday morning with Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Binibining Pilipinas International 2014 Bianca Guidotti and television and events host Carla Lizardo, Kevin said that while she is not against pageants like Miss Universe accepting trans contestants, they must also not be pressured into doing so.


“I believe us transgender women joining sa mga Miss Universe is not equality anymore eh. Hindi lang ako sang-ayon sa mga ganoong bagay kasi we have our own pageant. We have the Miss International Queen pageant which is the most prestigious transgender beauty pageant," Kevin said yesterday.

 


"Hindi na siya equality eh, parang asking too much na... We have to respect each other."

Kevin has since retracted the statement, clarifying that she miscommunicated her beliefs and assuring her solidarity with the struggles of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Hello everyone! gusto ko lang po i-clear yung confusion. Hindi naman po sa naniniwala ako na hindi dapat sumali ang transgender women sa traditional pageants. What I meant was bilang isang representative ng Miss International Queen, gusto ko lang na ma recognize ang pageant na ito as the most prestigious pageant for transwomen. I know na mali ako for saying na ‘too much’ na or ‘hindi na equality’ ‘yun pero just know na hinding hindi po ayun ang paniniwala ko. I just used the wrong terms dahil hindi po ako ganun kagaling at expressing myself in English.”

 

 

Pageant fans recalled that Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray supported the inclusion of her previous competitor, Spain's Angela Ponce — the first openly transgender contestant in the competition’s history who vied for the title.

"I'm open to it because individually, I see beauty queens more than a physical aspect. We represent something. That has to be what we're they're for. And she has a purpose. She is that voice for the transgender community and if she can further educate people about what are the needs of the transgender community to get us to be more compassionate towards them...because I have I close friends who are transgender so I've heard their experiences and there is a lot of work to be done in how we come towards them."

 

