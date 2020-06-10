COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
'Make It With You' stars Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano
ABS-CBN/Released
'It breaks my heart': Liza Soberano explains 'Make It With You' cancellation
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 10, 2020 - 3:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano broke her silence on the reported cancellation of her top-rating ABS-CBN series "Make It With You."

To all the solid followers of our show Make It With You, Thank you so much for embarking on the journey of Billie and Gabo. It breaks my heart to confirm that we will no longer be coming back to air. I know a lot of you are upset and looking for answers and the only explanation I can give you is genuine fear of the virus. When we were asked to resume taping on June 13, many of us had hesitations. Considering that the COVID-19 situation here in the Philippines is far from contained, there are many risks in place for me (and everyone involved) given my history of having a weak immune system. I consulted my family, my managers, and the team and we all came to an agreement that it might be for the best to not continue with the show anymore. That, along with many other factors are the reasons why MIWY will no longer continue. I’m sorry we won’t be able to give our audience the ending they deserve. Thank you and looking forward to our next adventure.

A post shared by Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) on

 

RELATED: Liza Soberano fights online predators exploiting kids during COVID-19 lockdown

