'It breaks my heart': Liza Soberano explains 'Make It With You' cancellation

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano broke her silence on the reported cancellation of her top-rating ABS-CBN series "Make It With You."

In her Instagram account, Liza posted a photo of the cast and crew of the series, confirming that it will not comeback on air due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) scare.

"To all the solid followers of our show Make It With You, thank you so much for embarking on the journey of Billie and Gabo. It breaks my heart to confirm that we will no longer be coming back to air," Liza said.

"I know a lot of you are upset and looking for answers and the only explanation I can give you is genuine fear of the virus," she added.

She shared that upon consulting her family, knowing that she has a weak immune system, they agreed not to continue the series anymore.

"When we were asked to resume taping on June 13, many of us had hesitations. Considering that the COVID-19 situation here in the Philippines is far from contained, there are many risks in place for me (and everyone involved) given my history of having a weak immune system. I consulted my family, my managers, and the team and we all came to an agreement that it might be for the best to not continue with the show anymore," Liza said.

She apologized to the avid viewers of the series and she also thanked them for supporting the show.

"That, along with many other factors are the reasons why MIWY will no longer continue. I’m sorry we won’t be able to give our audience the ending they deserve. Thank you and looking forward to our next adventure."

