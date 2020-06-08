COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
'Eat Bulaga' hosts practicing physical distancing on the first day of their live airing from their studio since they closed doors to a live studio audience last March.
Maine Mendoza via Twitter, screen grab
'Eat Bulaga' returns to airing live from studio in 'new normal' setup
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 8, 2020 - 5:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — Philippines' longest-running noontime show "Eat Bulaga" returned to airing live from the studio today. 

In the show's Instagram account, "Eat Bulaga" posted a video showing the APT Studio in Cainta being disinfected. 

"Dabarkads, nakahanda na kaming maghatid ng isang libo’t isang tuwa mula sa studio papunta sa inyong TV SA BAHAY!" the show captioned the post. 

"STAY AT HOME at i-on ang TV bukas ng alas dose ng tanghali at sama sama tayong mag EAT Bulaga!" it added. 

On Twitter, the show posted a selfie of its hosts Jose Manalo, Alden Richards, Maine Mendoza, Paolo Ballesteros and Wally Bayola on the stage, wearing face masks and practicing social distancing. Very few physically-distancing people can be seen sitting as live audience.

Maine also posted on Twitter their show's "new normal." She assured their viewers that they will be airing live every day starting today.

The noontime show halted accepting a live studio audience last March to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). 

RELATED: 'Eat Bulaga' temporarily closes doors to live audience due to COVID-19 outbreak

EAT BULAGA!
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kim Chiu's 'Bawal Lumabas' no.1 in charts, merchandise sold out
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Despite having half a million dislikes on YouTube, Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu stays positive as she thanked everyone who supported her...
Entertainment
fbfb
ABS-CBN TVplus is pro- Filipino Kapamilya
By Kane Errol Choa | 1 day ago
It is unfortunate that a few groups have been demonizing ABS-CBN’s TVplus lately, riding on the network’s franchise...
Entertainment
fbfb
‘June Ka Na Naman!’
By Joey de Leon | 1 day ago
June ka na naman ngunit wala nang matukso Na magpakasal sapagkat alam na ninyo — Hiwa-Hiwalay muna and No Beso-Bes...
Entertainment
fbfb
Pia Wurtzbach, Jeremy Jauncey share secrets to strong relationship amid COVID-19 pandemic
By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and boyfriend Jeremy Jauncey shared their secrets for a successful long distance relati...
Entertainment
fbfb
Mocha Uson in hot seat for allegedly labeling anti-terrorism bill protesters 'terrorists'
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Deputy Administrator Mocha Uson is on the hot seat again for allegedly...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Exclusive
1 hour ago
Richard Juan speaks up on racist comments vs Chinoys
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Such anti-Chinese remarks are just some of the racist comments Filipino-Chinese actors like Richard Juan had to endure during...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
Forbes features Hyun Bin's endorsement of Pinoy brand
2 hours ago
His appeal in the country, as stated by Forbes, is often referred to as the “Hyun Bin Phenomenon.”
Entertainment
fbfb
7 hours ago
Dear Class of 2020: Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry honor graduates amid COVID-19 pandemic
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
International artists Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Beyonce and other stars took part in YouTube's graduation live...
Entertainment
fbfb
9 hours ago
Catriona Gray calls for #ReviseTerrorBill instead of #JunkTerrorBill
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray believes opposing the anti-terrorism bill doesn't mean one is already pro-terroris...
Entertainment
fbfb
19 hours ago
BB Gandanghari is happily single
19 hours ago
“I am single!”
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with