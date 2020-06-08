'Eat Bulaga' returns to airing live from studio in 'new normal' setup

MANILA, Philippines — Philippines' longest-running noontime show "Eat Bulaga" returned to airing live from the studio today.

In the show's Instagram account, "Eat Bulaga" posted a video showing the APT Studio in Cainta being disinfected.

"Dabarkads, nakahanda na kaming maghatid ng isang libo’t isang tuwa mula sa studio papunta sa inyong TV SA BAHAY!" the show captioned the post.

"STAY AT HOME at i-on ang TV bukas ng alas dose ng tanghali at sama sama tayong mag EAT Bulaga!" it added.

On Twitter, the show posted a selfie of its hosts Jose Manalo, Alden Richards, Maine Mendoza, Paolo Ballesteros and Wally Bayola on the stage, wearing face masks and practicing social distancing. Very few physically-distancing people can be seen sitting as live audience.

Bulaga!

We're back at LIVE NA LIVE! ???? pic.twitter.com/Y841Y67zEq — Eat Bulaga! (@EatBulaga) June 8, 2020

Maine also posted on Twitter their show's "new normal." She assured their viewers that they will be airing live every day starting today.

The noontime show halted accepting a live studio audience last March to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

