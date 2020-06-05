COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Mark Herras and Nicole Donesa's first public photo as a couple posted by the latter
Nicole Donesa via Instagram, screen grab
Mark Herras, Nicole Donesa announce engagement
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - June 5, 2020 - 4:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star-crossed lovers Mark Herras and Nicole Donesa are officially engaged!

On Friday afternoon, Mark posted a photo of two hands locked together, with one donning an engagement ring.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ang mahalin ka at makasama ka habang buhay... I love you itchybear ???????????? #toinfinityandbeyond ??????????

A post shared by AngeloSantos (@herrasmarkangeloofficial) on

 

“Ang mahalin ka at makasama ka habang buhay... I love you itchybear #toinfinityandbeyond” the 33-year-old wrote.

This finally confirmed months of speculation beginning February that the couple is eyeing wedding bells.

 

 

Nicole and her groom-to-be started out last year as co-stars of the GMA Afternoon Prime series "Bihag."

A day after the series concluded, the 26-year-old actress publicly revealed her relationship with Mark.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Na Bihag... ????????? @herrasmarkangeloofficial #LarryMartha

A post shared by ???? (@nicole_donesa) on

MARK HERRAS NICOLE DONESA
