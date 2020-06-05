Mark Herras, Nicole Donesa announce engagement

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star-crossed lovers Mark Herras and Nicole Donesa are officially engaged!

On Friday afternoon, Mark posted a photo of two hands locked together, with one donning an engagement ring.

“Ang mahalin ka at makasama ka habang buhay... I love you itchybear #toinfinityandbeyond” the 33-year-old wrote.

This finally confirmed months of speculation beginning February that the couple is eyeing wedding bells.

Nicole and her groom-to-be started out last year as co-stars of the GMA Afternoon Prime series "Bihag."

A day after the series concluded, the 26-year-old actress publicly revealed her relationship with Mark.