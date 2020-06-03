COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
DJ Loonyo and his apology for his mass testing statement that went viral.
DJ Loonyo via Instagram, screen grab
DJ Loonyo apologizes for mass testing remarks
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 3, 2020 - 4:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — Dancer DJ Loonyo apologized today for his viral statement on mass testing.

In his Instagram story, the viral dancer said he’s sad that only five minutes of the video has been viewed and not the whole two hours of the live video.

“Nakakalungkot isipin na sa loob ng 2 oras na live with friends/fam, 5 minutes lang yung kinuha at pinuna,” he wrote.

He apologized for using the wrong terminology in the video. He clarified that he’s referring to clinical trials and not novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) mass testing.

“First off, I apologize for the wrong use of terminology in that particular instance. My point is not particularly about the 'Covid Mass Testing,' I was actually referring to 'CLINICAL TRIALS.' I understand that the use of teminology is critical so I apologize for any confusion caused,” he said.  

“However, I encourage you all (bashers man o sumusuporta at higit sa lahat, yung bukas sa critical thinking sana) na panoorin ng buo ang aming FB live video -- not for the views, but so that you can see both side of the story. Ang napagusapan kasi is really about 'business over integrity' na these days, mahirap magtiwala sa mga nangyayari sa ating paligid nang basta-basta, para lang sumunod."

He also has a message to those saying he should do his research first before speaking.

“Sa mga nagsabi po na mag-aral kami o mag-research, rest assured we have been doing that, kaya nga nandun kami sa punto na bukas ang isipan namin and we want to also be vigilant and see different sides of the picture para makabuo kami ng informed decision,” he said.

Related: 'Trial and error': Internet users slam DJ Loonyo for viral Mass Testing comments

At the end of his statement, he thanked the people who criticized him.

“Maraming salamat po sa inyong pagpuna. Sana po ay mabuksan lang din ang inyong isipan. Maaaring we will remain in disagreement on certain points but that doesn't mean we cannot have a decent conversation."

DJ Loonyo, whose real name is Rhemuel Lunio, is also a disc jockey and a choreographer recently tapped by Kim Chiu to do the dance moves of her accidental hit "Bawal Lumabas: The Classroom Song."

RELATED: 'Fake news': Kim Chiu on viral video claiming she danced 'Bawal Lumabas' on EDSA

MASS TESTING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Apl.de.ap's comments for KC Concepcion fuel romantic links anew
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The international artist, who has been romantically linked to KC, was seen in the comments section of the live video.
Entertainment
fbfb
'Riverdale' star Cole Sprouse arrested in California
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Cole last visited the Philippines in 2018 as endorser of Filipino clothing brand Bench.
Entertainment
fbfb
Stars react to 'Anti-Terror' Bill
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
The bill states that any person who shall threaten to commit terrorism shall receive a penalty of 12 years in prison. The...
Entertainment
fbfb
Life On Lockdown (LOL!!!) seniors edition.
By Ricky Lo | 17 hours ago
The celebrated singer is right. COVID-19 is a great equalizer. It has put most of the world’s population behind (hopefully)...
Entertainment
fbfb
Countdown to the Captain’s ‘Crash Landing’
By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
Before he “crash-landed” into the hearts of Filipinos, The STAR was lucky to “crash-land” on the South...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
34 minutes ago
WATCH: DJ Loonyo talks about relationship with Ivana Alawi
By Jan Milo Severo | 34 minutes ago
Dancer DJ Loonyo admitted that Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi is special for him.
Entertainment
fbfb
4 hours ago
'Fake news': Kim Chiu on viral video claiming she danced 'Bawal Lumabas' on EDSA
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu denied she went out of her car to dance her accidental hit “Bawal Lumabas: The Classroom...
Entertainment
fbfb
5 hours ago
Taylor Swift joins call to junk 'Anti-Terror' Bill in Philippines
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
International pop star Taylor Swift joined the call to junk the Anti-Terror Bill in the Philippines.
Entertainment
fbfb
5 hours ago
'Trial and error': Internet users slam DJ Loonyo for viral Mass Testing comments
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Dancer DJ Loonyo found himself in the receiving end of criticism after his viral remarks on mass testing.
Entertainment
fbfb
Partner
8 hours ago
Vogue's No.1 artist to watch No Rome collaborates with fellow Pinoy artists
8 hours ago
‘Hurry Home’ is the new single from alt-pop star No Rome featuring fellow Filipino artists Beabadoobee and Jay...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with