DJ Loonyo apologizes for mass testing remarks

MANILA, Philippines — Dancer DJ Loonyo apologized today for his viral statement on mass testing.

In his Instagram story, the viral dancer said he’s sad that only five minutes of the video has been viewed and not the whole two hours of the live video.

“Nakakalungkot isipin na sa loob ng 2 oras na live with friends/fam, 5 minutes lang yung kinuha at pinuna,” he wrote.

He apologized for using the wrong terminology in the video. He clarified that he’s referring to clinical trials and not novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) mass testing.

“First off, I apologize for the wrong use of terminology in that particular instance. My point is not particularly about the 'Covid Mass Testing,' I was actually referring to 'CLINICAL TRIALS.' I understand that the use of teminology is critical so I apologize for any confusion caused,” he said.

“However, I encourage you all (bashers man o sumusuporta at higit sa lahat, yung bukas sa critical thinking sana) na panoorin ng buo ang aming FB live video -- not for the views, but so that you can see both side of the story. Ang napagusapan kasi is really about 'business over integrity' na these days, mahirap magtiwala sa mga nangyayari sa ating paligid nang basta-basta, para lang sumunod."

He also has a message to those saying he should do his research first before speaking.

“Sa mga nagsabi po na mag-aral kami o mag-research, rest assured we have been doing that, kaya nga nandun kami sa punto na bukas ang isipan namin and we want to also be vigilant and see different sides of the picture para makabuo kami ng informed decision,” he said.

At the end of his statement, he thanked the people who criticized him.

“Maraming salamat po sa inyong pagpuna. Sana po ay mabuksan lang din ang inyong isipan. Maaaring we will remain in disagreement on certain points but that doesn't mean we cannot have a decent conversation."

DJ Loonyo, whose real name is Rhemuel Lunio, is also a disc jockey and a choreographer recently tapped by Kim Chiu to do the dance moves of her accidental hit "Bawal Lumabas: The Classroom Song."

