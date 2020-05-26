YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
James Reid posted this photo on May 26, 2020 as the new "Ambassador of Food Security."
James Reid via Instagram, screen grab
James Reid named new face of food security in the Philippines
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - May 26, 2020 - 2:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star James Reid is now the official face of food security in the Philippines, using his influence to beat that local energy gap.

A household name in the country, the Filipino-Australian celebrity will represent the Department of Agriculture as "Ambassador of Food Security," as announced during the Farmers' and Fisherfolk's Month Celebration which James attended earlier.

 

While the agriculture department has not publicly mentioned the projects in line for the 27-year-old, James has gotten busy even before earning the title.


“LETS GROOOW...Can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been working on during quarantine! #plantplantplan,t” he hinted in his thank you message for the DA and Agriculture Secretary William Dar.

DA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE JAMES REID WILLIAM DAR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: KC Concepcion opens up about medical condition causing her weight problems
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress KC Concepcion revealed that she was diagnosed with a medical condition that is keeping her out of showbiz...
Entertainment
fbfb
Kim Chiu addresses bashers calling her 'bobo;' 'Bawal Lumabas' enters the charts
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu’s accidental hit “Bawal Lumabas: The Classroom Song” recently entered the...
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: KC Concepcion gets real about relationship with Sharon Cuneta
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress KC Concepcion opened up on her relationship with mother Sharon Cuneta.
Entertainment
fbfb
Life After Lockdown: Showbiz, celebrities go experimental as entertainment industry gasps for air
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Entertainment and network bosses are trying to beat the clock in finalizing protocols and exploring unchartered territory...
Entertainment
fbfb
Life On Lockdown (LOL!!!) ‘Summer break’ with Ryan and family
By Ricky Lo | 16 hours ago
If you can’t lick it, embrace it. Until a vaccine is created, we just have to learn how to survive in this time of lockdown....
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
The idea behind #SikapPinoy
By Boy Abunda | May 26, 2020 - 12:00am
“People with passion can change the world for the better,” Steve Jobs declared. With passion and an uncommon “common sense,” he did in many ways change the world.
16 hours ago
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Netflix builds home for more Pinoy content
1 day ago
Netflix today announced a new slate of beloved and critically-acclaimed Pinoy films across a variety of genres - from horror,...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Ai-Ai delas Alas goes viral after critiquing Lee Min-ho series
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actress Ai-Ai delas Alas found herself in the receiving end of criticism after she expressed disappointment for Korean...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
'Ayiiie!': Stars react to Catriona Gray, Sam Milby relationship admission
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Reports said the Filipino-American Sam has a thing for Filipino-Australian beauties as his two former girlfriends, Mari and...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
'Real Lord of the Flies' shipwreck to become Hollywood movie
1 day ago
The remarkable story of six boys stranded on a remote island that has been dubbed the "Real Lord of the Flies" is to become...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with