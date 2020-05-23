Life On Lockdown (LOL!!!)

(Third of a series)

If you can’t lick it, embrace it. Until a vaccine is created, we just have to learn how to survive in the era of lockdown. In this series, you can learn a lot from how actors are coping (nicely, yes, somehow!) with being cooped up at home, including Gabby Concepcion and Robi Domingo (already featured, check out philstar.com), Albert Martinez, Ryan Agoncillo, Jeric Gonzales and John Estrada.

It’s Martin del Rosario’s turn to welcome us to his home.

Hadn’t Martin del Rosario decided to have his condo unit (somewhere in Quezon City) rented and move back to the family residence in Novaliches, he would have been lockdowned by his lonesome.

“Like everybody else,” Martin told Funfare, “I enjoy bonding with my parents and siblings. We have a lot to talk about...leisurely...unlike when I was busy working when I was always in a hurry.”

Aside from Coming Home, with former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada and Sylvia Sanchez, an official entry in the postponed 1st Summer Metro Manila Film Festival (SMMFF), Martin has already shot several scenes in U-Turn, a thriller with Kim Chiu directed by Erick Cabrido for Star Cinema/Black Sheep. He’s set to do an indie with a top director (details confidential).

Believing that “cleanliness is next to godliness,” Martin takes a shower twice a day especially during this scorching summer and because he works out a lot.

While home-quarantined with his parents and siblings

“Two hours every day,” said Martin, “usually at 5 p.m. when the sun is not too hot. I perspire a lot so I take lots of water. Before the lockdown, I usually jog around our area. Now, I’m doing mostly cardio exercises which I wasn’t able to do before. I have workout equipment at home. My favorite is ‘battle rope’ workout. I’m doing it hindi para magpalaki ng katawan but for fitness.”

As breakers, Martin chats with friends.

“I’m active on social media. I have Twitter and Instagram accounts, but no Facebook page.”

And he tries to be productive. Martin has shares in a bar that has changed locations (from Congressional Road in Quezon City to somewhere in Manila) and now run by new owners.

“I try cooking,” shared Martin who is with celebrities who contribute ideas to a franchising company.

“If your idea is approved, you get royalties, a certain percentage per sale. I have great ideas on how to prepare tapsilog and rice toppings.”

Asked how he sees filmmaking post-COVID-19, Martin was puzzled.

“I don’t know how things will be worked out,” he wondered. “For example, paano i-execute ang love scenes o ang crowd scenes?”

