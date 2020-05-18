MOVIES
From left: A peek into "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" Filipina cover; Sarah Michelle Gellar channeling her character in the TV series in a recent Instagram post.
Filbar's via Facebook; Sarah Michelle Gellar via Instagram, screenshot
First ever Filipina 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' unveiled in comics
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 18, 2020 - 5:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — Comics series "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" has featured the Philippines in an upcoming cover design. 

Filbar's, on Facebook, released an image of the cover showing the vampire slayer wearing traditional Filipino attire while holding a sword that looks like a bolo. The cover was designed by Trese artist Kajo Baldisimo. 

Filbar’s is proud to announce the very FIRST Boom! Studios Philippine-exclusive variant cover! This special,...

Posted by Filbar's Online on Sunday, May 17, 2020

The comics would showcase the Filipina Buffy's first full appearance after a minor appearance in last year's "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" #5 comics.

Kajo said that the cover looks like the Philippine flag since it is divided into three sections. 

He told ABS-CBN News in an interview that he made the cover “somewhat recognizable and familiar to all Filipinos when you're looking at it from a shelf 4 to 8 meters away.”

He added that he is excited and honored that he was chosen to do the design. 

"Buffy is a badass who dedicated her life fighting supernatural evil. I like that trope,” he said. “Like Trese, the protagonist is also a cool Filipina who's wielding something pointy and charging towards unseen monstrosities."

Kajo explained that he based his design from his reinterpretation of the story. 

"They showed me the story and I based my reinterpretation of the design from there. I added details and nuances that were not obvious in the story,” he said.

Kajo said that he's really interested in the simplicity and the subtle sophistication of that era. 

"The absence of internet and convenient technologies, I think, lend themselves to very simple but effective stories about basic human drama. Plus, I find the fashion and architecture back then very pleasing,” he said.

"We love our monster myths… I imagine, a vampire slayer based in the Philippines will elicit a pleasant and familiar reaction from Pinoy readers,” he added.

Based on a 1992 film of the same title, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" was created as a television series from 1997 to 2003 starring Sarah Michelle Gellar in the title role. It was created by Joss Whedon, writer and creator of current Netflix series "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," co-writer of Oscar-nominated Disney-Pixar film "Toy Story," writer and director of "The Avengers" (2012) and its sequel "Avengers: Age of Ultron" (2015), and co-script writer for DC superhero film "Justice League" (2017).

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" recently clamored for a TV series reboot after Sarah Michelle posted throwback photos from the show, including a dress she wore in the finale.

RELATED: Filipino artist admits Nadine Lustre inspired Marvel's first Filipina superhero

WATCH: Nadine Lustre reacts to being inspiration behind Marvel’s first Filipina character

Pinay, Chinese heroes face off at sea

