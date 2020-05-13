Betong levels up singing with debut single

MANILA, Philippines — Betong Sumaya has taken his budding singing career to the next level by releasing his debut single titled Nang Minahal Mo Ang Mahal Ko.

Last year, the Kapuso comedian-TV host mounted his first-ever show Betong’s Amazing Concert: Try Ko Lang Ha?, which formally introduced himself as a singer. Using his signature word or punchline, the GMA artist is making “amazing” baby steps towards a newfound entertainment path.

“I’m very thankful and I feel blessed because I have found katuwang (collaborators) in GMA Artist Center, GMA Music and GMA Network to fulfill my dreams,” said Betong in an interview arranged by GMA corporate communications team, “they have been guiding me. Sobrang thankful ako kay Lord dahil pangarap ko lang ito.”

Given the fact that all are quarantined due to the pandemic, Betong hoped that his single will somehow brighten up everyone’s day.

“Amidst all this, I think people need to be happy (or find a way to feel one),” he said, “at sana itong kantang ito ay makatulong sa kanilang kalungkutang nararamdaman.”

Nang Minahal Mo Ang Mahal Ko revolves around the story of a man and two of the most important persons in his life: His girlfriend and his best friend. He introduces them to each other and little does he know, they become an item.

“Ang ending, ikaw ang naiwan, ang sakit noon,” Betong shared. “The narrative presents what one goes through (also mentally) when one’s lover decides to (get out of the relationship) and start a new one with another man, na malapit din sa’yo… Bawat lyrics tagos talaga.” The song also tackles the theme of moving on.

Asked Betong if he got into the same predicament in the past, he replied: “Yes, many times, pero iba’t ibang level at masakit talaga. You need to learn how let go for yourself and for your peace of mind.”

Nang Minahal Mo Ang Mahal Ko also continues the novelty music tradition and reminds one of Michael V/Bitoy’s some works.

“In a way, yes, especially Kuya Bitoy’s song Sinaktan Mo Ang Puso Ko,” he said. “The melody is serious but (when you go over the) lyrics, nakakatawa. (My song and Kuya Bitoy’s) are delivered in a painful rendition (way) but the two songs are different. We know how Kuya Bitoy’s song became successful.”

For this musical endeavor, Betong worked with GMA Music’s Kedy Sanchez, who made the creative process easy for the comedian, “dahil inalalayan niya talaga ako. Mahirap (itong) kantahin,” he shared. The work commenced at the time Betong signed up with GMA Music in July and was asked to give the song a listen. This led him and the music team to wrap their head around it. They tweaked the original song of Jerry Olaguer. The actual recording session saw Kedy and Betong study the tune stanza by stanza. From the two-hour work, Betong learned singing techniques, in which some are similar to acting approaches. “He (Kedy) mentioned several times that I needed to put myself in the situation (where) the voice in the song (is coming from) to (express or tap) the right emotion.”

Although releasing another single could be in the offing, Betong would also like to focus on Betong’s LabaSerye on Instagram. In the video series, the actor sings familiar songs but he changes their lyrics, “(So far,) I have done seven songs na nabago ko yung lyrics dahil sa paglalaba and more to come.”

With the rate his singing career is going, Betong has found his foothold; fans can look forward to more musical surprises from the amazing comedian.

(Released under GMA Music, Nang Minahal Mo Ang Mahal Ko is played on Barangay LS 97.1 Forever and other Barangay FM radio stations nationwide, and available on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music and other digital stores worldwide.)