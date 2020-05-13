MOVIES
MUSIC
From acting, doing concerts to recording, Betong Sumaya simply wants to entertain people. Proof to that is his debut single, Nang Minahal Mo Ang Mahal Ko.
Betong levels up singing with debut single
Jerry Donato (The Philippine Star) - May 13, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Betong Sumaya has taken his budding singing career to the next level by releasing his debut single titled Nang Minahal Mo Ang Mahal Ko.  

Last year, the Kapuso comedian-TV host mounted his first-ever show Betong’s Amazing Concert: Try Ko Lang Ha?, which formally introduced himself as a singer. Using his signature word or punchline, the GMA artist is making “amazing” baby steps towards a newfound entertainment path.

“I’m very thankful and I feel blessed because I have found katuwang (collaborators) in GMA Artist Center, GMA Music and GMA Network to fulfill my dreams,” said Betong in an interview arranged by GMA corporate communications team, “they have been guiding me. Sobrang thankful ako kay Lord dahil pangarap ko lang ito.”

Given the fact that all are quarantined due to the pandemic, Betong hoped that his single will somehow brighten up everyone’s day.

“Amidst all this, I think people need to be happy (or find a way to feel one),” he said, “at sana itong kantang ito ay makatulong sa kanilang kalungkutang nararamdaman.”

Nang Minahal Mo Ang Mahal Ko revolves around the story of a man and two of the most important persons in his life: His girlfriend and his best friend. He introduces them to each other and little does he know, they become an item.

“Ang ending, ikaw ang naiwan, ang sakit noon,” Betong shared. “The narrative presents what one goes through (also mentally) when one’s lover decides to (get out of the relationship) and start a new one with another man, na malapit din sa’yo… Bawat lyrics tagos talaga.” The song also tackles the theme of moving on.

Asked Betong if he got into the same predicament in the past, he replied: “Yes, many times, pero iba’t ibang level at masakit talaga. You need to learn how let go for yourself and for your peace of mind.”

Nang Minahal Mo Ang Mahal Ko also continues the novelty music tradition and reminds one of Michael V/Bitoy’s some works.

“In a way, yes, especially Kuya Bitoy’s song Sinaktan Mo Ang Puso Ko,” he said. “The melody is serious but (when you go over the) lyrics, nakakatawa. (My song and Kuya Bitoy’s) are delivered in a painful rendition (way) but the two songs are different. We know how Kuya Bitoy’s song became successful.”

For this musical endeavor, Betong worked with GMA Music’s Kedy Sanchez, who made the creative process easy for the comedian, “dahil inalalayan niya talaga ako. Mahirap (itong) kantahin,” he shared. The work commenced at the time Betong signed up with GMA Music in July and was asked to give the song a listen. This led him and the music team to wrap their head around it. They tweaked the original song of Jerry Olaguer. The actual recording session saw Kedy and Betong study the tune stanza by stanza. From the two-hour work, Betong learned singing techniques, in which some are similar to acting approaches. “He (Kedy) mentioned several times that I needed to put myself in the situation (where) the voice in the song (is coming from) to (express or tap) the right emotion.”

Although releasing another single could be in the offing, Betong would also like to focus on Betong’s LabaSerye on Instagram. In the video series, the actor sings familiar songs but he changes their lyrics, “(So far,) I have done seven songs na nabago ko yung lyrics dahil sa paglalaba and more to come.”

With the rate his singing career is going, Betong has found his foothold; fans can look forward to more musical surprises from the amazing comedian.

(Released under GMA Music, Nang Minahal Mo Ang Mahal Ko is played on Barangay LS 97.1 Forever and other Barangay FM radio stations nationwide, and available on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music and other digital stores worldwide.)

BETONG SUMAYA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Coco Martin slams Harry Roque for statement about POGOs, ABS-CBN
By Jan Milo Severo | 14 hours ago
According to Coco, he could not help but condemn POGOs because it seems that the government is prioritizing foreign Chinese...
Entertainment
fbfb
Laura Lehmann announces engagement with PBA star 
By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
The couple has been dating for five years. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Internet's 'New Hero': Pinay reality TV star Rose Vega lauded for standing up against American boyfriend
By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
Rose Vega, the Filipina in the latest edition of reality dating show "90 Day Fiance," is now verified on Instagram and...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Ang sakit': Fans react to rumored Jay Contreras, Sarah Abad breakup
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Did Kamikazee frontman Jay Contreras and wife Sarah Abad split?
Entertainment
fbfb
ABS-CBN slams citizenship claims vs Gabby Lopez
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
“Mr. Gabby Lopez is a Filipino citizen,” TV station ABS-CBN stressed amid claims that its chairman emeritus Eugenio...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Filipino nurse in NYC gets ‘Gratitude Giveaway’
By Ricky Lo | 1 hour ago
A round of applause for Filipino nurse Betty Veloso-Garcia, my good friend, who is among the medical frontliners at the Presbyterian...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
Maurice Claudio Luis Ruiz de Luzuriaga Gallaga, 76 My love affair with Peque’s films
By Pablo A. Tariman | 1 hour ago
When direk Peque Gallaga breathed his last on May 7 in a Bacolod hospital, I felt a big part of my love for cinema ended with...
Entertainment
fbfb
Waiting for teleradyo
By Juaniyo Arcellana | May 13, 2020 - 12:00am
My bad, sorry: for a confused while there, thought dzMM teleradyo would be broadcasting late into the night of May 5, shortly after its parent company ABS-CBN signed off most likely temporarily until the franchise...
1 hour ago
Entertainment
fbfb
6 hours ago
'E di Wow China': Filipinos unimpressed by radio show, say local airtime wasted
By Ratziel San Juan | 6 hours ago
Filipinos, however, couldn’t be less interested in friendship.
Entertainment
fbfb
12 hours ago
Kris Aquino answers Internet user’s query on ABS-CBN shutdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
An Internet user asked Kris why the network’s franchise was not renewed during the term of her brother, former President...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with