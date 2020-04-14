Sylvia Sanchez retested negative for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Sylvia Sanchez gave an update on her fight against the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

According to the “Pamilya Ko” star, her new test results show that she is now COVID-19-free.

“The results from April 9 came back and they both tested negative!! Thank you for praying with us. Last stretch,” she said in a Facebook post.

“Meanwhile, Art Atayde (Sylvia’s husband) is still waiting for confirmatory results. Let’s keep on praying!” James Banaag of ABS-CBN said in a tweet.

In a recent interview with Star Studio, Sylvia and Art’s daughter, Ria Atayde, said that the couple have been cleared of pneumonia last April 8 and are now getting better.

“It has truly been overwhelming and reassuring knowing that there are so many people praying with and for us and our parents’ speedy recovery. As of today (April 8), we have been told that our parents’ lungs are finally cleared from pneumonia.” Ria said.

“None us developed symptoms,” added the actress, sharing that she and her siblings, including actor Arjo Atayde, are now out of home lockdown.

According to her, they are just waiting for the second test results to confirm if their parents no longer have the virus.

Last March 31, Sylvia revealed that she and Art tested positive for COVID-19.

“Art and I are getting better each day. Although this is slower than our usual recovery, we know that with prayers and strict compliance with our doctor’s orders, we will get there. Until then, we will keep you updated on how this progresses,” she said.

Arjo and Ria said recently that their mom and dad are recovering.

“Although it’s taking longer than their usual recovery time, we are happy to see them with their spirits still high,” they said.

They were also glad to have learned “that no one that they have come in contact with before the quarantine and no one else here at home are showing symptoms.”

Actor JM de Guzman, who has been close with the family, recently posted on Instagram to ask prayers for Sylvia and Art.

“I humbly ask for your prayers for Tito Art and Tita Sylvia's fast and smooth recovery. Thank you,” JM said.

