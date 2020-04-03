Gabbi Garcia, Khalil Ramos launch fundraiser for two hospitals

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos have launched a fundraising effort with their friends called "#PayItForward," which aims to provide personal protective equipment and meals for the Ospital ng Parañaque 1 and Pasay City General Hospital.

The two-week target of P300,000 would purchase P130,000-worth hazmat suits and P20,000 in meals per hospital.

"Any amount would be greatly appreciated...Thanks so much and we hope you're all safe," Khalil said in a video introducing their initiative.

Gabbi's family also donated meals for frontline healthcare workers at the Philippine Heart Center in Quezon City and the Asian Hospital in Muntinlupa.