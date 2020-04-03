MOVIES
MUSIC
Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos's fundraising effort with their friends called "#PayItForward" aims to provide personal protective equipment and meals for the Ospital ng Parañaque 1 and Pasay City General Hospital.
Gabbi Garcia via Instagram, screen grab
Gabbi Garcia, Khalil Ramos launch fundraiser for two hospitals
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 3, 2020 - 5:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos have launched a fundraising effort with their friends called "#PayItForward," which aims to provide personal protective equipment and meals for the Ospital ng Parañaque 1 and Pasay City General Hospital.

The two-week target of P300,000 would purchase P130,000-worth hazmat suits and P20,000 in meals per hospital.

"Any amount would be greatly appreciated...Thanks so much and we hope you're all safe," Khalil said in a video introducing their initiative.

Gabbi's family also donated meals for frontline healthcare workers at the Philippine Heart Center in Quezon City and the Asian Hospital in Muntinlupa.

ASIAN HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER GABBI GARCIA KHALIL RAMOS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE HEART CENTER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
The stories behind Joe Mari’s three songs
By Ricky Lo | 18 hours ago
Last Sunday’s Conversations feature (The Durable Jose Mari Chan, March 29, 2020) drew interesting reactions from all...
Entertainment
fbfb
Netflix launches new Instagram filter for 'Money Heist 4' premiere
5 hours ago
To mark the premiere of hit series "Money Heist (La casa de papel) Part 4" today, content service provider Netflix introduced...
Entertainment
fbfb
KC Concepcion's suggestion to turn event venues into COVID-19 hospitals now a reality
By Ratziel San Juan | 23 hours ago
Last week, KC suggested to the public and private sectors if the Mall of Asia Arena and similar venues can be turned into...
Entertainment
fbfb
What Bill Gates is reminding the world
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Like many people, I believe that there’s a Great Hand in what’s happening to the world today.
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: COVID-19 survivors, patients join Star Magic artists in new music video
1 day ago
In time for the upcoming Holy Week, the new inspirational music video also includes Bible passages and messages of hope...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
'Maraming salamat': Isko Moreno praises Angel Locsin, Neil Arce for donating to Manila frontliners
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno expressed his gratitude to engaged couple Angel Locin and Neil Arce for donating tents for the city's...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
Bela Padilla shells out own money as P3.3M raised for displaced vendors still pending
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
"When the 2 million comes in finally, hopefully next week, I will take my 1 million back and use 1 million for one more food...
Entertainment
fbfb
3 hours ago
Danica Sotto backs up brother Vico amid NBI move
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
"Alam natin lahat na ito yung panahon na dapat mas lalo tayong magtulungang mga Pilipino."
Entertainment
fbfb
5 hours ago
Like mother, like daughter: Anne Curtis marks baby's first month, shares lookalike photos
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 hours ago
Actress Anne Curtis celebrated the first month of her first baby with restaurateur Erwan Heussaff, Dahlia Amelie.
Entertainment
fbfb
18 hours ago
Songs that help people cope with corona crisis
By Baby A. Gil | 18 hours ago
I am sure there will come a day, very soon in the near future, when the world, free of the scourge of the coronavirus and...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with