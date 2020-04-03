MOVIES
MUSIC
Engaged couple Neil Arce and Angel Locsin
Pilipino Star Ngayon/File
'Maraming salamat': Isko Moreno praises Angel Locsin, Neil Arce for donating to Manila frontliners
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 3, 2020 - 4:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno expressed his gratitude to engaged couple Angel Locin and Neil Arce for donating tents for the city's frontliners. 

In his Facebook live video, the Manila mayor thanked the couple for giving two big tents to Gat Andres Bonifacio Hospital. 

"Si Angel Locsin po ay isang artista at kilala niyo po at kilala nating lahat si Angel Locin at Neil Arce," Moreno said.  

"Nagbigay sila ng dalawang big tent for Gat Andres Bonifacio Hospital. Maraming salamat sa 'yo Angel Locsin at patuloy ka sanang magtagumpay sa iyong karera. At mabasa ka sana ng ulan para dumami ka pa," he added. 

Angel and Neil together with their friends set up air-conditioned tents for health workers fighting against the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in different cities in Metro Manila. 

RELATED: Neil Arce defends Angel Locsin from claims that she uses COVID-19 crisis for publicity

 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
The stories behind Joe Mari’s three songs
By Ricky Lo | 18 hours ago
Last Sunday’s Conversations feature (The Durable Jose Mari Chan, March 29, 2020) drew interesting reactions from all...
Entertainment
fbfb
Netflix launches new Instagram filter for 'Money Heist 4' premiere
5 hours ago
To mark the premiere of hit series "Money Heist (La casa de papel) Part 4" today, content service provider Netflix introduced...
Entertainment
fbfb
KC Concepcion's suggestion to turn event venues into COVID-19 hospitals now a reality
By Ratziel San Juan | 23 hours ago
Last week, KC suggested to the public and private sectors if the Mall of Asia Arena and similar venues can be turned into...
Entertainment
fbfb
What Bill Gates is reminding the world
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Like many people, I believe that there’s a Great Hand in what’s happening to the world today.
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: COVID-19 survivors, patients join Star Magic artists in new music video
1 day ago
In time for the upcoming Holy Week, the new inspirational music video also includes Bible passages and messages of hope...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Gabbi Garcia, Khalil Ramos launch fundraiser for two hospitals
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
The two-week target of P300,000 would purchase P130,000 worth in hazmat suits and P20,000 in meals per hospital.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
Bela Padilla shells out own money as P3.3M raised for displaced vendors still pending
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
"When the 2 million comes in finally, hopefully next week, I will take my 1 million back and use 1 million for one more food...
Entertainment
fbfb
3 hours ago
Danica Sotto backs up brother Vico amid NBI move
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
"Alam natin lahat na ito yung panahon na dapat mas lalo tayong magtulungang mga Pilipino."
Entertainment
fbfb
5 hours ago
Like mother, like daughter: Anne Curtis marks baby's first month, shares lookalike photos
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 hours ago
Actress Anne Curtis celebrated the first month of her first baby with restaurateur Erwan Heussaff, Dahlia Amelie.
Entertainment
fbfb
18 hours ago
Songs that help people cope with corona crisis
By Baby A. Gil | 18 hours ago
I am sure there will come a day, very soon in the near future, when the world, free of the scourge of the coronavirus and...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with