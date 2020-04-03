'Maraming salamat': Isko Moreno praises Angel Locsin, Neil Arce for donating to Manila frontliners

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno expressed his gratitude to engaged couple Angel Locin and Neil Arce for donating tents for the city's frontliners.

In his Facebook live video, the Manila mayor thanked the couple for giving two big tents to Gat Andres Bonifacio Hospital.

"Si Angel Locsin po ay isang artista at kilala niyo po at kilala nating lahat si Angel Locin at Neil Arce," Moreno said.

"Nagbigay sila ng dalawang big tent for Gat Andres Bonifacio Hospital. Maraming salamat sa 'yo Angel Locsin at patuloy ka sanang magtagumpay sa iyong karera. At mabasa ka sana ng ulan para dumami ka pa," he added.

Angel and Neil together with their friends set up air-conditioned tents for health workers fighting against the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in different cities in Metro Manila.

