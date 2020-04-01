‘Star Wars’ actor Andrew Jack succumbs to COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — “Star Wars” star Andrew Jack died in a hospital in Britain due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), his agent confirmed on Wednesday.

“Andrew lived on one of the oldest working houseboats on the Thames, he was fiercely independent but madly in love with his wife, also a dialect coach,” Jack’s agent Jill McCullough said in a statement.

Jack portrayed General Ematt in “Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi,” “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens.”

“Andrew Jack was diagnosed with coronavirus 2 days ago. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all ‘with’ him,” Jack’s wife Gabrielle Rogers posted on social media. She is in quarantine in Australia.

As a dialect coach, among Jack’s clients were Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr.