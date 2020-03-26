Iza Calzado treated for pneumonia, awaiting COVID-19 test results

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Iza Calzado revealed that she has been hospitalized for pneumonia and is awaiting her test results for the new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) afflicting the country and much of the world.

“Hello, everyone. It’s been a while but I thought I’d update you all. I'm currently hospitalized for pneumonia and so, I was tested for COVID-19 and I’ve been waiting for the results for several days now,” the “Encantadia” star posted on her Instagram account Wednesday. She is seen intubated while lying on a hospital bed.



“It’s been a challenging time for me but it cannot compare to the frontliners who have cared for me and to whom I am so grateful. My heart goes out to everyone in these trying times, especially those who risk their lives every day to care for their loved ones,” she interjected, instead highlighting the frontline healthcare workers risking their lives during the outbreak.

The lead actress of “Bliss” also called on Filipinos to pray for health and reassurance during the Luzon-wide lockdown.

“I am hoping you all can join me in prayer for those who are currently sick and their loved ones, for every person struggling to cope in these tough times. And most especially, for the medical workers who are doing their best despite the hurdles,” she invited her followers.

“I count this time as an opportunity to be kind. To be a source of love and light. With the grace of God, I can fight this and we all fight this together.”