In this file photo taken on December 19, 2019 Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales sits with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on the The Sovereign's Throne, before she delivered the Queen's Speech in the House of Lords chamber, during the State Opening of Parliament in the Houses of Parliament in London on December 19, 2019. Prince Charles, the eldest son and heir to Queen Elizabeth II, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, his office said on March 25, 2020. The 71-year-old is displaying mild symptoms of COVID-19 "but otherwise remains in good health", Clarence House said in a statement.
AFP/Pool/Paul Edwards
Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace says
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - March 25, 2020 - 7:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Prince Charles, eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and heir to the British throne, tested positive for novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), Buckingham Palace confirmed in a report by Agence France-Press on Wednesday.

The 71-year-old is displaying mild symptoms of COVID-19 "but otherwise remains in good health," Clarence House said in a statement.

It is still unknown how Charles got the virus, but he is now reportedly in self-isolation in Scotland.

The prince reportedly shared the same lunch table and was in close contact with Prince Albert of Monaco, who tested positive of the disease last week.

Related: Monaco's Prince Albert II tests positive for COVID-19

Albert and Charles attended WaterAid's Water and Climate charity event in Kings Place on Tuesday last week.

Monaco's titular head has been a long-term supporter of WaterAid, while Charles was there to support the charity's initiative to discuss climate change's impact on drinking water.

In his speech, Charles spoke about COVID-19 and lauded global efforts to stop the pandemic.

Apart from the two monarchs, business leaders, community members and government representatives attended the event, although Charles is said to have restrained from shaking hands.

Albert continues to work from his private apartments at the royal palace.

